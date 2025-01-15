Sally Field's House Miraculously Survives Pacific Palisades Wildfire as Her L.A. Neighborhood Burns to Ashes: See Photos

"This is the progression of what I saw over the last week from when I could see the beginning of the fire from my backyard," Field revealed via Instagram one day before paparazzi photos confirmed her residence survived. "I got out with my dog and the clothes on my back when the flames started coming over the ridge."

"I haven’t seen what remains of my home, though I think it might have survived thanks to three heroes in my neighborhood, Fred, Mike and Randy. I have not enough words. For any of it," the Steel Magnolias actress emotionally expressed. "I know my neighborhood has been decimated. My heart is with everyone affected by these fires and my enduring gratitude to the heroes, the men and women on the front lines fighting the fires."