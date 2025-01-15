or
Sally Field's House Miraculously Survives Pacific Palisades Wildfire as Her L.A. Neighborhood Burns to Ashes: See Photos

Photo of Sally Field, picture of actress' home.
Sally Field's Pacific Palisades home was one of very few residences to survive the brutal wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles neighborhood.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Somehow, Sally Field's home is still standing.

In photos obtained by OK! from Tuesday, January 14, the 78-year-old actress' Pacific Palisades property appeared in good shape after an intense wildfire ripped through her Los Angeles neighborhood.

The 78-year-old actress' house is somehow still standing as nearly her entire community burned to ashes.

While both homes on either side of Field's estate were turned to ash by the blaze, the Mrs. Doubtfire star's gorgeous mansion remained intact.

Large green shrubs covered the majority of her home, though Field's garage, mailbox and backyard were visible and seemed to be untouched by the flames.

Sally Field's home is pictured still standing next to her neighbors' destroyed properties.

Field's 2,806-square-foot home surviving appeared to be nothing short of a miracle, as neighbors on both sides of the 80 for Brady actress' pad had their properties destroyed.

As of Monday, January 13, the Smokey and the Bandit star had no idea what, if anything, remained of her house.

Sally Field was previously seen taking down her Harris-Walz sign outside of her home after the 2024 presidential election.

"This is the progression of what I saw over the last week from when I could see the beginning of the fire from my backyard," Field revealed via Instagram one day before paparazzi photos confirmed her residence survived. "I got out with my dog and the clothes on my back when the flames started coming over the ridge."

"I haven’t seen what remains of my home, though I think it might have survived thanks to three heroes in my neighborhood, Fred, Mike and Randy. I have not enough words. For any of it," the Steel Magnolias actress emotionally expressed. "I know my neighborhood has been decimated. My heart is with everyone affected by these fires and my enduring gratitude to the heroes, the men and women on the front lines fighting the fires."

Sally Field's backyard appeared in good shape despite the blaze.

"I was born in Altadena, I live in the Palisades, my heart is with my beloved Los Angeles. My hometown. ❤️❤️❤️," Field concluded.

Before wildfires tore through the City of Angels, the award-winning actress had most recently been spotted outside of her home after the 2024 presidential election last November.

The majority of Los Angeles' Pacific Palisade community was destroyed by wildfire.

At the time, Field looked downcast as she removed her blue Harris-Walz poster from her front lawn after Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, lost their race to the White House against President-Elect Donald Trump and VP-Elect J.D. Vance.

Prior to polls closing, Field tried to convince her followers to vote for Harris in a post shared to Instagram.

"Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent — vote for Democracy, for human rights, for women’s rights, for sanity, for hope, for @kamalaharris & @timwalz," she pleaded.

In the picture, Field posed with her son Samuel, 37, whom she shares with her ex-husband Alan Greisman. The Flying Nun actress is also a mom to her and ex-husband Steven Craig's sons, Eli, 52, and Peter, 55.

