OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
President Donald Trump
NEWS

Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump's MRI With His Own Mock Medical Report

split photo of donald trump and gavin newsom
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom took aim at Donald Trump after details of the president's October MRI scan were finally released on Monday, December 1.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom continues to revel in making fun of Donald Trump.

The California governor's official press office shared a mock medical memo of his own health via X on Monday, December 1 — the same day the White House finally released details of an MRI scan the 79-year-old president had during a check-up in October.

Donald Trump's Medical Memo

image of The 79-year-old U.S. president reportedly displayed 'excellent overall health.'
Source: mega

The 79-year-old U.S. president reportedly displayed 'excellent overall health.'

Trump’s personal physician Dr. Sean Barbabella reported that the president's cardiovascular system showed “excellent health."

"This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health," the memo stated.

This comes after Trump admitted he had "no idea" what part of his body was scanned during the MRI, but insisted it was "perfect" when pressed about it on Sunday, November 30.

Source: @GovPressOffice/x

Gavin Newsom shared a mock medical report on X.

Gavin Newsom's Mock Health Report

image of Gavin Newsom's mock memo stated he was 'the healthiest human currently alive.'
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom's mock memo stated he was 'the healthiest human currently alive.'

Newsom's joke memo, which was written by a "Dr. Dolittle," the “Chief of Peak Human Performance," took inspiration from Trump as it claimed the politician is "the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history."

The parody post also read: "His cardiovascular scans are the best we’ve ever recorded — his arteries were described as ‘shimmering’ and his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened.'"

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

image of Gavin Newsom's joke medical report also compared Donald Trump to the 'leaning Tower of Pisa.'
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom's joke medical report also compared Donald Trump to the 'leaning Tower of Pisa.'

Comparing the governor to the commander-in-chief, the memo went on, "We’ll simply note that Gavin Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa."

It added, "If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the president’s emotional well-being."

The report was signed "Dr. This Is A Joke."

Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's Lack Of Public Appearances

image of Karoline Leavitt slammed a new report about the decline of Donald Trump's public appearances during a press briefing on Monday, December 1.
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt slammed a new report about the decline of Donald Trump's public appearances during a press briefing on Monday, December 1.

Newsom's trolling comes as Karoline Leavitt was forced to defend Trump after a New York Times investigation revealed the president has cut his public appearances by 39 percent compared to his 2016 campaign.

The November 25 report showed Trump’s engagements dropped from 1,688 events to just 1,029 in the first 10 months of his current term.

image of Karoline Leavitt referred to the story as 'fake news.'
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt referred to the story as 'fake news.'

The White House Press Secretary, 28, slammed the story as "unequivocally false” during a briefing with reporters on Monday.

"I want to point out one fake news story over the weekend before I let you all go,” she told the media, before declaring, "[Trump] is the most accessible president."

"He is taking meetings around the clock," she insisted.

