Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump's MRI With His Own Mock Medical Report
Dec. 2 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom continues to revel in making fun of Donald Trump.
The California governor's official press office shared a mock medical memo of his own health via X on Monday, December 1 — the same day the White House finally released details of an MRI scan the 79-year-old president had during a check-up in October.
Donald Trump's Medical Memo
Trump’s personal physician Dr. Sean Barbabella reported that the president's cardiovascular system showed “excellent health."
"This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health," the memo stated.
This comes after Trump admitted he had "no idea" what part of his body was scanned during the MRI, but insisted it was "perfect" when pressed about it on Sunday, November 30.
Gavin Newsom's Mock Health Report
Newsom's joke memo, which was written by a "Dr. Dolittle," the “Chief of Peak Human Performance," took inspiration from Trump as it claimed the politician is "the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history."
The parody post also read: "His cardiovascular scans are the best we’ve ever recorded — his arteries were described as ‘shimmering’ and his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened.'"
- Karoline Leavitt Loses It After Donald Trump's Scaled-Back Schedule Is Exposed
- Donald Trump Promises to Release 'Perfect' MRI — But Has 'No Idea' What Part of His Body Was Scanned
- Is Donald Trump Ill? Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Reveal What Kind of Medical 'Advanced Imaging' President Recently Underwent
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Comparing the governor to the commander-in-chief, the memo went on, "We’ll simply note that Gavin Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa."
It added, "If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the president’s emotional well-being."
The report was signed "Dr. This Is A Joke."
Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's Lack Of Public Appearances
Newsom's trolling comes as Karoline Leavitt was forced to defend Trump after a New York Times investigation revealed the president has cut his public appearances by 39 percent compared to his 2016 campaign.
The November 25 report showed Trump’s engagements dropped from 1,688 events to just 1,029 in the first 10 months of his current term.
The White House Press Secretary, 28, slammed the story as "unequivocally false” during a briefing with reporters on Monday.
"I want to point out one fake news story over the weekend before I let you all go,” she told the media, before declaring, "[Trump] is the most accessible president."
"He is taking meetings around the clock," she insisted.