Karoline Leavitt Loses It After Donald Trump's Scaled-Back Schedule Is Exposed

Karoline Leavitt is standing by Donald Trump after a New York Times investigation revealed that the president — the oldest ever elected — has cut his public appearances by 39 percent compared to his 2016 campaign. The report, published on November 25, showed Trump’s engagements dropping from 1,688 events to just 1,029 in the first 10 months of this term.

Source: Fox Business/YouTube Karoline Leavitt called the 'NYT' article 'unequivocally false.'

On Monday, December 1, Leavitt slammed the story as “unequivocally false” during a White House briefing. “I want to point out one fake news story over the weekend before I let you all go,” she told reporters, referencing the Times article.

To make her point, she held up another piece titled, “Biden is ‘doing 100 percent fine’ after tripping while boarding Air Force One.” “It’s deeply unfortunate that the story was written by the same outlet and the same reporter who wrote this,” Leavitt said. “[Trump] is the most accessible president,” she insisted. “He is taking meetings around the clock.”

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt defended Donald Trump during a recent press conference.

That same day, she also defended the president’s cognitive health, revealing that Trump had a “preventative” MRI in October to check his heart and abdomen. Leavitt said the results would be released as part of an “effort of transparency.” As OK! previously reported, the analysis also showed Trump now starts his days much later, with most official events beginning after midday instead of the 10:30 a.m. starts he kept during his first term.

The scaled-back schedule has fueled ongoing concerns about his health. Odd public moments — from dozing off during events to visibly swollen ankles — have drawn attention, and cameras even caught what appeared to be a bruised hand covered with concealer.

Source: Fox Business/YouTube Donald Trump had a preventative MRI last month to check his heart and abdomen.

Trump hit back on Truth Social on Wednesday, November 26, slamming the New York Times for claiming he is showing "signs of fatigue" during his second term. "I have never worked so hard in my life," he wrote. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

He went on to defend his health and stamina. "Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up," he said. "There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Source: MEGA The president criticized the media for spreading negative stories about his energy and stamina.

Regarding his MRI, Trump said he plans to release the results and called the scan “perfect,” though he admitted he doesn’t know which part of his body was actually examined. "If you want it released, I’ll release it," he recently told reporters. The White House hasn’t shared any other specifics about his annual physical, and details about the MRI remain tightly sealed.