Donald Trump Refuses to Answer Questions About Epstein Files as He Yells at 'Terrible' Reporter: Watch

Donald Trump is clearly not happy about the growing attention around the Epstein files. After Republican congressman Thomas Massie publicly questioned whether the president was making a “last-ditch effort” to keep the full Epstein documents from being released by ordering a new investigation, a reporter pressed Trump for a response.

Source: Fox News Donald Trump avoided answering a question about the Epstein files.

“I don’t want to talk about it because fake news like you — you’re a terrible reporter — fake news like you just keeps bringing up to deflect from the tremendous success of the Trump Administration,” Trump snapped while speaking to reporters at Palm Beach International Airport. He then took aim at Massie, adding, “So, a guy like Massie, his poll number is just showing. Is that six percent approval rating right now? And uh, we call him Rand Paul Jr. because he never… He never votes for the Republican Party. So, they're using Jeffrey Epstein as a deflection from the tremendous success that we're having as a party.”

Massie and Democratic congressman Ro Khanna — the two lawmakers leading the bipartisan effort to make all Epstein-related documents public — said they’re alarmed by the timing of the White House’s latest moves. “If they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can’t be released,” Massie told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on This Week on November 16. “So, this might be a big smokescreen, these investigations, to open a bunch of them to, as a last-ditch effort to prevent the release of the Epstein files.”

Trump on Epstein Files: I don’t want to talk about it because fake news like you—you’re a terrible reporter—fake news like you just keeps bringing up to deflect from the tremendous success of The Trump Admin pic.twitter.com/rZjobTujCN — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X

As previously reported, more than 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate have already been released — and Trump’s name appears several times. One section includes accusations from author Michael Wolff, who alleged in a 2019 email sent to Epstein that Trump was "banging" his then-assistant, per The Mirror.

The email was included in the materials Epstein’s estate turned over to the U.S. government. It referenced a draft Wolff shared with Epstein describing the 2018 holiday season, when Trump stayed at the White House instead of spending winter break with family at Mar-a-Lago. His wife, Melania Trump, had already gone to Florida but returned to Washington for Christmas. "In an empty White House, Trump's personal secretary, 28-year-old Madeleine Westerhout, brought his papers and call sheets from the West Wing up to the residence, finding him, she told friends, in his underwear," the document claimed.

Source: Fox News The president said the reporter was 'terrible.'

Another email from 2018 — this time written by Mark Epstein — referenced Donald and someone called “Bubba,” sparking immediate speculation online. Mark had written: “Ask him if [Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Because “Bubba” is a longtime nickname for former President Bill Clinton, many assumed it referred to him, but Mark later clarified that people got it wrong.

In the exchange, Jeffrey responded with the Yiddish word “tsuris,” meaning trouble, while Mark joked, “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.”

Source: MEGA Lawmakers accused the White House of trying to delay the release of documents.

Once the documents became public, Donalds team quickly responded. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the leaked emails — especially the ones referencing “the girls,” which some believed linked back to claims Jeffrey had taken female staffers from Mar-a-Lago.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” Karoline said. She also insisted the messages were being misinterpreted, stating that the unnamed victim was Virginia Giuffre, who has said Donald never acted inappropriately and “couldn’t have been friendlier” in their limited interactions.

Source: MEGA Newly released files include emails mentioning Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.