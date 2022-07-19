A Doting Dad Gavin Rossdale Dubs Children He Shares With Ex Gwen Stefani The 'Better Versions Of Me'
A proud father. In a rare move, Gavin Rossdale took to Instagram to post a photo of himself surrounded by his brood.
“Welcome to my world,” the Bush frontman, 56, captioned the sweet snap posted Tuesday, July 19. “The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me."
"Oh the joy they bring," Gavin said of his four children. "And yes there’s [my dog], Chewy, bottom left. And our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."
PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAME
Aide from the three sons he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefanie: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, a paternity test revealed in 2004 that Gavin was also the father of now-33-year-old daughter Daisy, who is also featured in the family photo of the crew around an outdoor dining table in what is presumed to be the musician's backyard.
The English model recently touched on her relationship with her dad after discovering at 15-years-old that the man who she thought was her godfather at the time was actually her biological father.
Discussing the "rocky start" to their father-daughter dynamic in a March “That Gabby Roslin Podcast” episode, Daisy pointed out, "There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father."
Pearl Lowe, 51, had Daisy back in 1989, but the true connection between Gavin and his daughter wasn't revealed until years later. "We think in the same way and we have so many quite frightening similarities,” she said at the time of the similarities between her and Gavin, per Page Six. “The guy who I thought was my dad, I didn’t really know, and when I met him I came home and I said to my mum, ‘I feel no connection with this man.'"
NEWLYWED BLUES: GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON BUTTING HEADS NONSTOP, 'THEY ARE OVER EVERY LITTLE THING,' SPILLS SOURCE
After going through the unusual situation in the public eye, they managed to find their footing, with Daisy celebrating her 33rd birthday with her dad and half-brothers back in January.
“What a joy you are,” Gavin gushed of his eldest alongside a photo via Instagram of the brunette beauty grinning ear-to-ear as she prepared to blow out a candle followed by a group shot of the performer and his offspring. ”And we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birth day – the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister.”