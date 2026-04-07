'She Was a Real Character': Gavin Rossdale Reveals the Truth About Living Next to 'Lovely' Britney Spears

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Rossdale looked back on a fun pool day he spent with former next-door neighbor Britney Spears in the early 2000s. The "Bullet Holes" singer, 60, was asked to confirm a story from a throwback interview in which the "Toxic" singer, 44, casually revealed she once went swimming with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Page Six Radio/YouTube Gavin Rossdale told a story from the early 2000s about his former neighbor Britney Spears.

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Rossdale Recalled Living Next Door to Britney Spears

Source: MEGA Gavin Rossdale confirmed a long-standing rumor that he went swimming with Britney Spears.

"Of course, how could you forget that?" Rossdale responded during a Page Six Radio appearance on Tuesday, April 7. "She came round, I think when the kids were small and she was a real character." The "Comedown" singer said he "got on really well" with Spears when they were neighbors, seemingly around 2007, when living in a gated community in Beverly Hills, Calif. "She was lovely, she was amazing," he raved, continuing to praise the "Toxic" singer. "She was a great swimmer."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Made the Confession in 2015

Source: MEGA Britney Spears revealed the swimming tidbit during a 2015 interview.

Rossdale, who shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, was asked if his children ever played with Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. "Too busy chatting with Britney," he jokingly added. Spears made the confession more than a decade ago during a 2015 interview with Australia's The Project. “I would love to work with Gwen Stefani,” the Crossroads actress revealed at the time. “I think she’s really cool. She was actually my next-door neighbor in Los Angeles for a while. I swam with her husband so it was really cool.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

AJ McLean Sees Neighbor Britney Spears 'Every So Often'

Source: MEGA AJ McLean opened up last month about having Britney Spears as a neighbor.

More recently, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean shared his story about having Spears as a neighbor last month. "We see each other every so often," McLean, 48, told a news outlet on March 26 while attending the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. The "I Want It That Way" singer said he and the mom-of-two "live in the same neighborhood in the same area," adding that whenever he "crosses paths" with her, he “always just give[s] her a hug and check[s] on her.”

Britney Spears Was Arrested in March

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of 'driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.'