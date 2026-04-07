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'She Was a Real Character': Gavin Rossdale Reveals the Truth About Living Next to 'Lovely' Britney Spears

Photo of Gavin Rossdale and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Gavin Rossdale shared what it was like living next to Britney Spears in the 2000s, revealing they once spent a pool day together.

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April 7 2026, Updated 6:58 p.m. ET

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Gavin Rossdale looked back on a fun pool day he spent with former next-door neighbor Britney Spears in the early 2000s.

The "Bullet Holes" singer, 60, was asked to confirm a story from a throwback interview in which the "Toxic" singer, 44, casually revealed she once went swimming with him.

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Source: Page Six Radio/YouTube

Gavin Rossdale told a story from the early 2000s about his former neighbor Britney Spears.

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Gavin Rossdale Recalled Living Next Door to Britney Spears

Photo of Gavin Rossdale confirmed a long-standing rumor that he went swimming with Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Rossdale confirmed a long-standing rumor that he went swimming with Britney Spears.

"Of course, how could you forget that?" Rossdale responded during a Page Six Radio appearance on Tuesday, April 7. "She came round, I think when the kids were small and she was a real character."

The "Comedown" singer said he "got on really well" with Spears when they were neighbors, seemingly around 2007, when living in a gated community in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"She was lovely, she was amazing," he raved, continuing to praise the "Toxic" singer. "She was a great swimmer."

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Britney Spears Made the Confession in 2015

Photo of Britney Spears revealed the swimming tidbit during a 2015 interview.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears revealed the swimming tidbit during a 2015 interview.

Rossdale, who shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, was asked if his children ever played with Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

"Too busy chatting with Britney," he jokingly added.

Spears made the confession more than a decade ago during a 2015 interview with Australia's The Project.

“I would love to work with Gwen Stefani,” the Crossroads actress revealed at the time. “I think she’s really cool. She was actually my next-door neighbor in Los Angeles for a while. I swam with her husband so it was really cool.”

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AJ McLean Sees Neighbor Britney Spears 'Every So Often'

Photo of AJ McLean opened up last month about having Britney Spears as a neighbor.
Source: MEGA

AJ McLean opened up last month about having Britney Spears as a neighbor.

More recently, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean shared his story about having Spears as a neighbor last month.

"We see each other every so often," McLean, 48, told a news outlet on March 26 while attending the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The "I Want It That Way" singer said he and the mom-of-two "live in the same neighborhood in the same area," adding that whenever he "crosses paths" with her, he “always just give[s] her a hug and check[s] on her.”

Britney Spears Was Arrested in March

Photo of Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of 'driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.'
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of 'driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.'

Though they haven't "spoken" recently, McLean "wished her the best," seemingly referring to her DUI arrest on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif.

The "Gimme More" singer was taken into custody after showing "impairment" following a "series of field sobriety tests," according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. She was booked on suspicion of "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol," per the report.

Spears was released in the early morning hours of March 5 and is due back in court in May.

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