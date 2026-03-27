Backstreet Boys Member AJ McLean Stands by 'Neighbor' Britney Spears After Her DUI Arrest

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AJ McLean Wished Britney Spears 'the Best'

Source: MEGA Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean and Britney Spears both rose to fame in the '90s.

"The Call" singer said he and the pop princess, 44, "live in the same neighborhood in the same area," adding that whenever he "crosses paths" with her, he “always just give[s] her a hug and check[s] on her.” When asked if they'd "spoken" recently, he said they hadn't. McLean "wished her the best" as she continues to faces headlines regarding her scandal.

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Britney Spears Was Arrested on March 4

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of 'driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.'

The "Toxic" singer was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif., after police stopped her for swerving and speeding in her black BMW 430i. Spears allegedly showed "impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests," according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. She was booked on suspicion of "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol," per the report. Spears was released in the early morning hours of March 5, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Britney Spears' Rep Addressed the Recent Arrest

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' rep called the incident 'completely inexcusable.'

A rep for the Crossroads actress addressed the arrest, calling it "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," the rep said. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time." Spears' rep reported that her sons were "going to be spending time with her," adding, "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Britney Spears' Exes Spoke Out

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' ex-husbands Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari spoke out following her arrest earlier this month.