Britney Spears' Family 'Terrified' to Help Singer After DUI Arrest Since They Were Slammed for Controversial Conservatorship: Source

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Though Britney Spears has reconnected with loved ones after her DUI arrest, an insider claimed her family members aren't sure they're the best ones to help her. Their hesitancy stems from the family being bashed for keeping the singer in father Jamie Spears' controversial conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

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'They're Terrified of Being Dragged Back Into the Spotlight'

Source: mega An insider said Britney Spears' family members are hesitant to help her since they dealt with immense backlash over her conservatorship.

"No one in the family wants to touch this," the source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. "After what happened during the conservatorship battle, they’re terrified of being dragged back into the spotlight." Over the years, the mother-of-two claimed she suffered "brain damage" and trauma from the legal setup, alleging she was even given medication she didn't need. She also alleged her father, 73, made her perform and pocketed a large chunk of her earnings. The scandal prompted the #FreeBritney movement, with fans helping bring awareness as the blonde beauty requested the plan be terminated.

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Does Britney Spears Have a Problem With Pills?

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, is one of the only family members she reconnected with after her conservatorship drama.

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Britney Spears' Family Was Allegedly Making a Plan for Her Recovery

Source: mega The singer claimed she was abused while under her father's conservatorship.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," the pop star's manager Cade Hudson expressed in a public statement after the arrest. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Source: @jamielynnspears/instagram Reports claimed Britney Spears' estranged mom reached out to the singer after her DUI arrest.