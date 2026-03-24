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Britney Spears' Family 'Terrified' to Help Singer After DUI Arrest Since They Were Slammed for Controversial Conservatorship: Source

Composite photo of Britney Spears and her family
Source: mega;@jamielynnspears/instagram

An insider claimed Britney Spears' relatives are 'terrified of being dragged back into the spotlight.'

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March 24 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

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Though Britney Spears has reconnected with loved ones after her DUI arrest, an insider claimed her family members aren't sure they're the best ones to help her.

Their hesitancy stems from the family being bashed for keeping the singer in father Jamie Spears' controversial conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

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'They're Terrified of Being Dragged Back Into the Spotlight'

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Photo of An insider said Britney Spears' family members are hesitant to help her since they dealt with immense backlash over her conservatorship.
Source: mega

An insider said Britney Spears' family members are hesitant to help her since they dealt with immense backlash over her conservatorship.

"No one in the family wants to touch this," the source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. "After what happened during the conservatorship battle, they’re terrified of being dragged back into the spotlight."

Over the years, the mother-of-two claimed she suffered "brain damage" and trauma from the legal setup, alleging she was even given medication she didn't need. She also alleged her father, 73, made her perform and pocketed a large chunk of her earnings.

The scandal prompted the #FreeBritney movement, with fans helping bring awareness as the blonde beauty requested the plan be terminated.

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Does Britney Spears Have a Problem With Pills?

Photo of Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, is one of the only family members she reconnected with after her conservatorship drama.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, is one of the only family members she reconnected with after her conservatorship drama.

As OK! reported, the "Womanizer" crooner, 44, was pulled over in California on March 4 due to speeding and swerving. In addition, authorities uncovered an unknown substance in her car.

While the substance found in Britney's vehicle has not been identified publicly, another insider said it was likely Adderall.

The source told Us Weekly she started "falling back into old habits" when her conservatorship ended since she was no longer being drug tested. The source alleged she's "been privately struggling with it for two to three years now."

"She spends a lot of time alone at home, which leads her to make bad choices," they continued. "She has this tendency to think she’s kind of invincible, especially since she’s been free from the conservatorship,"

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Britney Spears' Family Was Allegedly Making a Plan for Her Recovery

Photo of The singer claimed she was abused while under her father's conservatorship.
Source: mega

The singer claimed she was abused while under her father's conservatorship.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," the pop star's manager Cade Hudson expressed in a public statement after the arrest. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Photo of Reports claimed Britney Spears' estranged mom reached out to the singer after her DUI arrest.
Source: @jamielynnspears/instagram

Reports claimed Britney Spears' estranged mom reached out to the singer after her DUI arrest.

"[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," he added, noting her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, "are going to be spending time with her" as she moves forward.

While Britney had been on good terms with Jayden, she was estranged from her eldest child for a few years. However, Sean Preston had still been in touch with his other relatives, even spending Christmas with grandmother Lynne Spears, 70, and his aunt Jamie Lynn Spears, 34.

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