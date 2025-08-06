NEWS Gayle King Declares She 'Likes' Her Job Despite Donald Trump Claiming Her 'Career Is Over' at CBS Source: mega Gayle King fumbled her words when she was questioned about the president saying her career was 'over.' Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Gayle King didn’t hold back when she was approached by the paparazzi about President Donald Trump claiming her “career is over” on CBS Mornings, where she has worked since 2012. “Well, I’m sorry he feels that way,” King told reporters while exiting Studio 1515 in New York City. “But I’m just going to — I like my job, continue to do a good job.”

'I'm Sorry He Feels That Way'

Source: mega Gayle King's contract with CBS is due to end in May 2026.

As the longtime anchor continued, she fired off the names of others on Trump’s hit list. “There’s a long list of people. I’m in a group now with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert.” “I’m sorry he feels that way,” she reiterated before getting into her car on Tuesday, August 5.

'Gayle King's Career Is Over'

Source: mega The president said Gayle King's 'career is over' because she didn't have 'the courage' to stand by him.

The president took to Truth Social to issue his statement about the 70-year-old morning show host on the day before King was questioned. “Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!” Trump wrote.

Gayle King's CBS Contract to End in May 2026

Source: mega Gayle King has been with 'CBS Mornings' since 2012.

As OK! reported, King’s contract at CBS is due to end in May 2026. She signed an estimated $13 million extension before CBS’s parent company, Paramount, was acquired by Skydance. Days before Trump and King’s exchange through the media, sources revealed to a news outlet that King’s consistent leftist views had dug the grave for her longtime morning show career. “The audience doesn’t want woke,” claimed an insider. “It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings. The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations.”

Paramount-Skydance Merger

Source: @skydance/Instagram Skydance agreed to not implement DEI policies when they bought Paramount.