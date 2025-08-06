Gayle King Declares She 'Likes' Her Job Despite Donald Trump Claiming Her 'Career Is Over' at CBS
Gayle King didn’t hold back when she was approached by the paparazzi about President Donald Trump claiming her “career is over” on CBS Mornings, where she has worked since 2012.
“Well, I’m sorry he feels that way,” King told reporters while exiting Studio 1515 in New York City. “But I’m just going to — I like my job, continue to do a good job.”
'I'm Sorry He Feels That Way'
As the longtime anchor continued, she fired off the names of others on Trump’s hit list. “There’s a long list of people. I’m in a group now with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert.”
“I’m sorry he feels that way,” she reiterated before getting into her car on Tuesday, August 5.
'Gayle King's Career Is Over'
The president took to Truth Social to issue his statement about the 70-year-old morning show host on the day before King was questioned.
“Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!” Trump wrote.
- Donald Trump Declares Gayle King's 'Career Is Over' Amid Reports CBS Won't Renew Her Contract: She Has 'No Talent'
- Gayle King Likely Won't Have Her CBS Contract Renewed After Ratings Plummet From 'Woke' Content: Source
- Donald Trump Declares Gayle King's 'Career Is Over' Amid Reports CBS Won't Renew Her Contract: She Has 'No Talent'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gayle King's CBS Contract to End in May 2026
As OK! reported, King’s contract at CBS is due to end in May 2026. She signed an estimated $13 million extension before CBS’s parent company, Paramount, was acquired by Skydance.
Days before Trump and King’s exchange through the media, sources revealed to a news outlet that King’s consistent leftist views had dug the grave for her longtime morning show career.
“The audience doesn’t want woke,” claimed an insider. “It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings. The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations.”
Paramount-Skydance Merger
A second source blamed Trump’s re-election for why “CBS Mornings lost its curveball.” They discussed how King and co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson couldn’t hide their “distaste” for America’s choice and were too “shocked” and “sad” to continue doing their job with a Republican as president.
According to Nielsen, an analytical audience database, CBS Mornings has had a significant drop in daily views. In recent months, they’ve gone from 3 million to under 2 million views and have lost between 20 and 30 percent of their target audience (ages 25 to 54) compared to 2024.
With the Paramount-Skydance merger slated to be completed on August 7, new policies will be implemented. Skydance CEO David Ellison agreed to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs from the network and prohibit any DEI policies going forward.