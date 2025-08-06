or
Article continues below advertisement
Gayle King Declares She 'Likes' Her Job Despite Donald Trump Claiming Her 'Career Is Over' at CBS

photo of Gayle King and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Gayle King fumbled her words when she was questioned about the president saying her career was 'over.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King didn’t hold back when she was approached by the paparazzi about President Donald Trump claiming her “career is over” on CBS Mornings, where she has worked since 2012.

“Well, I’m sorry he feels that way,” King told reporters while exiting Studio 1515 in New York City. “But I’m just going to — I like my job, continue to do a good job.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Sorry He Feels That Way'

photo of Gayle King's contract with CBS is due to end in May 2026
Source: mega

Gayle King's contract with CBS is due to end in May 2026.

As the longtime anchor continued, she fired off the names of others on Trump’s hit list. “There’s a long list of people. I’m in a group now with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert.”

“I’m sorry he feels that way,” she reiterated before getting into her car on Tuesday, August 5.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gayle King's Career Is Over'

photo of The president said Gayle King's 'career is over' because she didn't have 'the courage' to stand by him
Source: mega

The president said Gayle King's 'career is over' because she didn't have 'the courage' to stand by him.

The president took to Truth Social to issue his statement about the 70-year-old morning show host on the day before King was questioned.

“Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!” Trump wrote.

MORE ON:
Gayle King

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King's CBS Contract to End in May 2026

photo of Gayle King has been with 'CBS Mornings' since 2012
Source: mega

Gayle King has been with 'CBS Mornings' since 2012.

As OK! reported, King’s contract at CBS is due to end in May 2026. She signed an estimated $13 million extension before CBS’s parent company, Paramount, was acquired by Skydance.

Days before Trump and King’s exchange through the media, sources revealed to a news outlet that King’s consistent leftist views had dug the grave for her longtime morning show career.

“The audience doesn’t want woke,” claimed an insider. “It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings. The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations.”

Paramount-Skydance Merger

photo of Skydance agreed to not implement DEI policies when they bought Paramount
Source: @skydance/Instagram

Skydance agreed to not implement DEI policies when they bought Paramount.

A second source blamed Trump’s re-election for why “CBS Mornings lost its curveball.” They discussed how King and co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson couldn’t hide their “distaste” for America’s choice and were too “shocked” and “sad” to continue doing their job with a Republican as president.

According to Nielsen, an analytical audience database, CBS Mornings has had a significant drop in daily views. In recent months, they’ve gone from 3 million to under 2 million views and have lost between 20 and 30 percent of their target audience (ages 25 to 54) compared to 2024.

With the Paramount-Skydance merger slated to be completed on August 7, new policies will be implemented. Skydance CEO David Ellison agreed to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs from the network and prohibit any DEI policies going forward.

