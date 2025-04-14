Gayle King's 'Terrified' Facial Expressions Trolled by Fans After CBS Star Goes to Space: Watch
Gayle King appeared to be having second thoughts as she made her way onboard Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-31 mission into space.
The CBS Mornings host, 70, was trolled by fans after they noticed she looked absolutely "terrified" while participating in a tradition were passengers ring a ceremonial bell before boarding the capsule and embarking on their historical trip into the sky.
King was filmed ringing the bell alongside fellow crew members — who included pop star Katy Perry, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.
Social media users, however, couldn't help but point out the difference in the other five ladies' facial expressions compared to that of the famous television personality.
"Gayle, please blink 3x if you are being held against your will," one person joked via X (formerly named Twitter), as another fan quipped: "Gayle’s Face: 'Who talked me into this s---?'
A third individual pointed out how the broadcaster "was going through it," as a fourth social media user admitted, "Gayle scared s---less, I would be too."
"Gayle is is having the biggest h--- nah moment right now," a fifth fan penned.
Once the crew successfully landed and King was able to emerge from the capsule, the Note to Self: Inspiring Words From Inspiring People author appeared overwhelmed with feelings of amazement, pride and gratitude.
- Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King Flaunt Their Figures in 'Flattering' Designer Space Suits Before Female Crew's Safe Landing: Photos
- 'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner 'Thrilled' But 'A Little Nervous' & 'A Little Frightened' About Being The Oldest Person In Space
- Prince William Slams Jeff Bezos & Other Billionaires In Space Race Following William Shatner's Rocket Ride
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I just have to have a moment with the ground...to appreciate the ground for just a second," King declared before getting down on her knees and giving the dirt beneath her a kiss. "That was amazing."
"I can't even believe what I saw," she recalled of her roughly 10-minute journey into space and back, later admitting the walk to the capsule was "a little daunting."
While looking down at the Earth, King had the pleasure of listening to Perry sing Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World."
"I thought I heard Katy Perry singing up there, and listen, she had a lot to sing about," CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassman admitted after watching his colleague's groundbreaking journey, which King later confirmed was correct.
Admitting she was proud of herself for overcoming her fear of flying, King described the Kármán line — which signifies the start of space — as "oddly quiet" and "peaceful."
"You look down at the planet and you think, 'That's where we came from?' To me, it's such a reminder about how we need to do better — be better," she noted, promising to "never, ever, ever forget it."
"We were all feeling this experience together. I know I will never forget it," King emphasized.
While everything was smooth sailing, King confessed she did partially panic when it was time to get back into her seat after experiencing microgravity.
"I looked like a freakin' moose getting in the chair," she comedically shared. "It was like, 'Just let me get in the chair! Let me get the seatbelt on!'"