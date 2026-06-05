Gayle King Thirsts Over Tom Brady: 'Does He Fall in Love With Me?'

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King isn't hiding her admiration for Tom Brady. During a Thursday, June 4, interview, the CBS Mornings co-host recently joked about a potential romance with the retired NFL superstar while chatting with Office Romance stars Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Gayle King jokingly suggested a romance with Tom Brady during an interview with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

King brought up Brady while discussing a hypothetical movie role Goldstein said he was writing for her. “Do I fall in love with Tom Brady? No, does he fall in love with me?” she asked. “You’re very good at manifesting.” The veteran journalist went on to praise Brady's personality, describing him as “one of the nicest people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Goldstein Fuels the Joke

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Brett Goldstein playfully referred to a future 'Tom and Gayle wedding' during the conversation.

Later in the interview, Goldstein brought Brady's name up once again while King teased the actor about his bond with Lopez both on and off screen. King joked that if their friendship ever turned into something more, she'd like an invitation to all the celebrations. “I love the chemistry on and off the camera. If it does turn out to be something, I’d like to be included in … birthday parties, engagement parties, weddings. Just throwing it out there,” the author said. Goldstein immediately turned the attention back to King and Brady, saying, “Please invite us to the Tom and Gayle wedding.” The Daytime Emmy winner laughed along and jokingly noted that Brady might not even know about her fondness. King then asked Goldstein to “let [Brady] know” since he is “not aware” of her crush.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King’s Crush on Brady Isn't New

Source: MEGA Gayle King recently admitted on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast that she finds Tom Brady attractive.

The playful comments come just one week after King spoke openly about Brady during an appearance on Alex Cooper's “Call Her Daddy” podcast. While discussing her dating preferences, the television personality explained that she would be open to dating someone younger. King clarified, “[I want] not someone I could give birth to but younger. You know, like, Tom Brady’s age." She also recalled recently seeing Brady in person and being impressed by his appearance. “I just saw Tom Brady, and I had to stop myself from going, ‘You are so good-looking,'” she continued. “He’s also terrific. Tom will appreciate the sense of humor.”

Gayle King Opens Up About a Painful Chapter

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube;@william.bumpus/Instagram The journalist also reflected on discovering her ex-husband William Bumpus having an affair with one of her close friends.