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Gayle King Thirsts Over Tom Brady: 'Does He Fall in Love With Me?'

gayle king tom brady thirst comment
Source: MEGA;CBS Mornings/YouTube

Gayle King joked about marrying Tom Brady during a recent interview.

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June 5 2026, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

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Gayle King isn't hiding her admiration for Tom Brady.

During a Thursday, June 4, interview, the CBS Mornings co-host recently joked about a potential romance with the retired NFL superstar while chatting with Office Romance stars Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

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image of Gayle King jokingly suggested a romance with Tom Brady during an interview with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Gayle King jokingly suggested a romance with Tom Brady during an interview with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein.

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King brought up Brady while discussing a hypothetical movie role Goldstein said he was writing for her.

“Do I fall in love with Tom Brady? No, does he fall in love with me?” she asked. “You’re very good at manifesting.”

The veteran journalist went on to praise Brady's personality, describing him as “one of the nicest people.”

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Goldstein Fuels the Joke

image of Brett Goldstein playfully referred to a future 'Tom and Gayle wedding' during the conversation.
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Brett Goldstein playfully referred to a future 'Tom and Gayle wedding' during the conversation.

Later in the interview, Goldstein brought Brady's name up once again while King teased the actor about his bond with Lopez both on and off screen. King joked that if their friendship ever turned into something more, she'd like an invitation to all the celebrations.

“I love the chemistry on and off the camera. If it does turn out to be something, I’d like to be included in … birthday parties, engagement parties, weddings. Just throwing it out there,” the author said.

Goldstein immediately turned the attention back to King and Brady, saying, “Please invite us to the Tom and Gayle wedding.”

The Daytime Emmy winner laughed along and jokingly noted that Brady might not even know about her fondness. King then asked Goldstein to “let [Brady] know” since he is “not aware” of her crush.

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King’s Crush on Brady Isn't New

image of Gayle King recently admitted on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast that she finds Tom Brady attractive.
Source: MEGA

Gayle King recently admitted on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast that she finds Tom Brady attractive.

The playful comments come just one week after King spoke openly about Brady during an appearance on Alex Cooper's “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

While discussing her dating preferences, the television personality explained that she would be open to dating someone younger.

King clarified, “[I want] not someone I could give birth to but younger. You know, like, Tom Brady’s age."

She also recalled recently seeing Brady in person and being impressed by his appearance.

“I just saw Tom Brady, and I had to stop myself from going, ‘You are so good-looking,'” she continued. “He’s also terrific. Tom will appreciate the sense of humor.”

Gayle King Opens Up About a Painful Chapter

image of The journalist also reflected on discovering her ex-husband William Bumpus having an affair with one of her close friends.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube;@william.bumpus/Instagram

The journalist also reflected on discovering her ex-husband William Bumpus having an affair with one of her close friends.

Elsewhere during her “Call Her Daddy” appearance, King became emotional while reflecting on the end of her marriage to ex-husband William Bumpus.

The journalist recalled the moment she unexpectedly discovered Bumpus with one of her close friends after returning home early when a flight was canceled.

King said she arrived at the house with her children and immediately sensed that something wasn't right. According to her account, Bumpus came downstairs wearing only a towel and encouraged her to leave the home.

As she searched the house, she eventually found her friend hiding nearby. Feeling shocked by the situation, King remembered confronting the woman directly.

“I can’t believe that you are here and that you are doing this. I even said, ‘I thought we were friends!’” King recalled telling the woman.

Despite the emotional situation unfolding around her, King said her primary focus remained on protecting her children.

When asked how she managed to stay composed, she explained what was going through her mind in that moment.

“Well, because I was thinking, 'The kids are here. I don't want anybody to know,'” she explained. “That was my main thought. I don't want anybody to know.”

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