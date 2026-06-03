Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Are 'Likely in a Relationship' Despite Actress Shooting Down Rumors, Body Language Expert Claims

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Don’t count out Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein as a couple just yet. According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the Office Romance costars exhibited behaviors during a Tuesday, June 2, appearance on Today that indicated they are more than friends.

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein guest-starred on 'Today.'

“The biggest sign that a special bond is forming between Lopez and Goldstein, is their perfect matching smiles. As they both smile brightly at [host Savannah] Guthrie, their facial expressions are absolutely identical,” Honigman noted. “They both tilt their heads at the same angle, which signifies empathy, both flash their teeth in identical reassuring smiles, even their shoulders are lowered in the same way, showing how at ease they are with one another. When two people reflect each other's body language at that level, they're likely in a relationship together, or are at least the very best of friends. This mirroring behavior is how they signal to each other that they want to be aligned together, and it is evident to anyone searching for clues.”

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein raised eyebrows for their chemistry in 'Office Romance.'

Guthrie asked J.Lo, 56, to address rumors about whether she’s dating Goldstein, to which the singer replied, “There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person.” “I think if you stand near her, that's what happens,” her costar, 45, agreed. “That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.”

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein co-star in 'Office Romance.'

Guthrie, 54, pressed for more answers: “Okay, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me. That was not an answer.” “That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true,” Lopez declared. “Okay, so you're not dating in real life?” the host continued. “Not dating,” Lopez confirmed, while Goldstein concurred, “Correct.” Honigman noticed that the “On the Floor” singer may have been hiding something during her talk show appearance. “While Jennifer speaks quite convincingly about being rumoured to date every co-star she's ever worked with, she's shaking her head from side to side, as if refuting her own words,” she pointed out. “This is a slight indication that she might not be totally truthful when denying dating rumours with Brett.”

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Brett Goldstein Displayed 'Excessive Nervousness' Beside J.Lo

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein were rumored to be dating.

The body language expert also claimed Goldstein appeared uncomfortable when Lopez began to discuss their alleged romance. “Brett's excessive nervousness compared with Jen is an indication that he might like her more than she likes him, there's more at stake for him, but it seems as if they're both keeping the same secret,” Honigman said. “In fact, it is Brett who expresses discomfort at a higher level, and he's the one who may end up exposing the truth, that the pair are, in fact, romantically involved. When he leans forward to support Jennifer's point, Brett inexplicably shakes his whole arm away from him. This unintentional move, an arm shake, could signify anxiety or discomfort, and it indicates that he suddenly feels uneasy with this topic of conversation.” The expert added, “This odd arm shake is a displacement activity, as if trying to send the awkward topic away. He's not as skilled at deflecting media intrusion as JLo is, and therefore his body responds with stress to having to keep a secret relationship under wraps.”

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Were J.Lo and Brett Goldstein Ever Dating?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez confirmed she's not dating Brett Goldstein.