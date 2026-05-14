Single Jennifer Lopez Details Having 'Great Chemistry' With 'Charming' Costar Brett Goldstein as Romance Rumors Swirl

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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein’s connection was apparently obvious from the very beginning. In a new interview published on May 13, the singer and actress opened up about working alongside her Office Romance costar, revealing that their bond came naturally while filming the upcoming romantic comedy.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez admitted she and Brett Goldstein had 'great chemistry' from the moment they started filming together.

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“We had great chemistry to begin with,” Lopez shared with People. “It just grew as we did the film together.”

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The 56-year-old admitted she was surprised after finally getting to know Goldstein in person, especially after becoming such a huge fan of his Ted Lasso character, Roy Kent. “I expected more of a rough guy,” Lopez confessed, “but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise.”

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez revealed she was surprised by Brett Goldstein’s soft-spoken and charming personality.

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The Hustlers star said she originally thought Goldstein would act more like his grumpy on-screen persona. “I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso,” Lopez added. “Roy Kent, that's one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.”

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As it turns out, the admiration went both ways. Goldstein, 45, who co-wrote Office Romance alongside Joe Kelly, revealed that Lopez was always the first choice for the lead role. "We started asking ourselves who the best romcom star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo," Goldstein explained. "It's easy to write a romcom when you have J.Lo in mind. She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes."

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Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein shared that he and co-writer Joe Kelly specifically wrote 'Office Romance' with Jennifer Lopez in mind.

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The sweet comments come as rumors continue swirling about a possible off-screen romance between the pair following Lopez’s divorce from Ben Affleck. “There was an undeniable chemistry between Jen and Brett on set, and it naturally spilled over off camera. For Jen, it came at a time when she was still recalibrating emotionally after her split from Ben, so the connection offered a welcome sense of lightness and escape,” an insider told OK!.

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“It gave her a chance to feel wanted and energized again without the weight of expectation – but in her mind, it was never positioned as something that was meant to develop into a serious, long-term relationship,” the source continued.

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Source: MEGA An insider claimed Jennifer Lopez’s connection with Brett Goldstein helped her emotionally after her split from Ben Affleck.

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According to the insider, Lopez has a lot of admiration for Goldstein, though she may not see him as her forever soulmate. "Jen has a great deal of affection for Brett and genuinely rates him as a person – she finds him warm, grounded and incredibly talented, and she's always felt comfortable in his company,” the source shared.

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“But when she looks at the bigger picture of what she wants her life to be, particularly in terms of a partner, there are certain boxes she feels need to be checked, and fairly or unfairly, he doesn't quite meet all of those,” they added. “It's not a reflection on him or anything lacking in his character – it's more that he doesn't fully fit into the long-term vision she has for herself and the kind of relationship she ultimately sees herself in.”