'Send Somebody Real Quick!': Heartbreaking 911 Audio From 'Caretaker' Who Discovered Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Released
A 911 phone call from the person who discovered Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in their New Mexico home has been released.
The caller, who sounded distraught, described themselves as a “caretaker” in audio obtained by TMZ.
“I think we just found two or one deceased person inside a house,” they shared. “I”m gonna wait for you at the gate.” After giving the address, the 911 operator said he was going to transfer the caller to the paramedics. Through tears, the caretaker said “d---" as a dog can also be heard barking in the background.
When asked if he’s with the patients now, he said he was at their property, but claimed there was “no address” there so he'd have to meet the police at the gatehouse in order to "bring them up" to the home.
The 911 operator inquired about their ages and if they were awake, which the caretaker stated he did not know. He gave a similar answer when asked if either Hackman or Arakawa were breathing. “I’m not inside the house — it’s closed, it’s locked, I can’t go in,” the caller said. “But I see it — she’s laying down on the floor — from the window.”
He also confirmed they did not appear to be awake or alert. “Just send somebody out here really quick,” he desperately stated.
Though the caller claimed the house was inaccessible, a detective alleged the front door was open. “The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," a Santa Fe detective wrote in an affadavit.
As OK! revealed, Arakawa was found lying on her right side in her bathroom on the ground, with a space heater near her head and scattered pills on a counter above her. For his part, Hackman was found in a room off of the kitchen, while their dog was located near the bathroom. Although Hackman’s daughter suggested carbon monoxide may have played a part in the deaths, the fire department came to the scene and concluded there were “no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”