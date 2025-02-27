'Send Somebody Real Quick!': Heartbreaking 911 Audio From 'Caretaker' Who Discovered Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Released

The caller, who sounded distraught, described themselves as a “caretaker” in audio obtained by TMZ.

“I think we just found two or one deceased person inside a house,” they shared. “I”m gonna wait for you at the gate.” After giving the address, the 911 operator said he was going to transfer the caller to the paramedics. Through tears, the caretaker said “d---" as a dog can also be heard barking in the background.

When asked if he’s with the patients now, he said he was at their property, but claimed there was “no address” there so he'd have to meet the police at the gatehouse in order to "bring them up" to the home.