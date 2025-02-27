or
Inside Gene Hackman and His Wife's Mystery Death: Family Believes They Inhaled Toxic Fumes in New Mexico Home

Gene Hackman's family believes he may have inhaled toxic fumes, leading to his death.

Feb. 27 2025, Updated 10:43 a.m. ET

In the wake of Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog being found dead, their family revealed what they think may have occurred.

Gene Hackman left Hollywood in 2004.

According to a new report, Hackman’s family believes gas poisoning may have been the culprit that led to their untimely demise.

Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Gene’s daughter, told TMZ they think carbon monoxide fumes caused her father, his wife and their dog to pass away. She also confirmed that no signs of foul play were found.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed deputies have not ruled out anything and the investigation into the deaths is still ongoing.

Carbon monoxide may have played a part in Gene Hackman's death.

He went on to explain when deputies did a wellness check and found the bodies on February 26, the fire department and gas company came out to ensure there were no toxic fumes that would make it dangerous for deputies to search the premises.

Aside from the intel on the carbon monoxide, Elizabeth shared some details about her father’s final years. She revealed Betsy and Gene lived in their New Mexico home since the famous actor officially retired in 2004. She said when he departed Hollywood, he was done for good, spending his golden years painting. She also shared his favorite film: The French Connection.

While she didn’t give any specifics about his health, he was seen in March 2024 walking with a cane and holding his wife’s hand for extra support.

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman wrote historical fiction books after departing Hollywood.

As OK! reported, the Bonnie and Clyde star was confirmed dead in the early morning of February 27.

“We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time," Adan said in a statement at the time.

When Hackman decided to walk away from acting, he told Reuters it was a “very stressful” business.

“The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast and it had gotten to a point where I just didn't feel like I wanted to do it any more," he added.

Betsy Arakawa was only 63 years old when she died.

Aside from painting, Hackman also spent time writing historical fiction in the last years of his life. “I like the loneliness of [writing], actually. It's similar in some ways to acting, but it's more private and I feel like I have more control over what I'm trying to say and do," he dished to Reuters.

