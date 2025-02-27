Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Were Dead for 'at Least a Day' Before Their Bodies Were Found in New Mexico Home, Sheriff Claims

Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed to TMZ Hackman and Arakawa had been dead for “at least a day" before authorities found them. After receiving a call on February 26, Mendoza’s deputies went to Hackman and Arakawa’s home. When they entered the house, they found the actor, his wife and one out of three of the pair's dogs dead.

Upon their bodies being discovered, the deputies left the house and applied for a warrant so they could do a more detailed search. This is customary in these situations, Mendoza explained, as police apply for these warrants under the assumption they may find evidence of a crime.