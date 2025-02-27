Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Were Dead for 'at Least a Day' Before Their Bodies Were Found in New Mexico Home, Sheriff Claims
After news broke actor Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in their home, a new development has come to light.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed to TMZ Hackman and Arakawa had been dead for “at least a day" before authorities found them. After receiving a call on February 26, Mendoza’s deputies went to Hackman and Arakawa’s home. When they entered the house, they found the actor, his wife and one out of three of the pair's dogs dead.
Upon their bodies being discovered, the deputies left the house and applied for a warrant so they could do a more detailed search. This is customary in these situations, Mendoza explained, as police apply for these warrants under the assumption they may find evidence of a crime.
While he mentioned no visible trauma was discovered, the sheriff insisted nothing is being ruled out yet, noting the couple may have been victims of a double homicide, accidental death, suicide or natural causes.
As OK! reported, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Gene’s daughter, told TMZ they think carbon monoxide fumes may have caused her father, his wife and their dog to pass away. She also confirmed that no signs of foul play were found. Adan confirmed that prior to any investigation on their property being done, the fire department and gas company came out to ensure there were no toxic fumes that would make it dangerous for deputies to search the premises.
Elizabeth also gave some insight into Gene’s final years, explaining he resided in New Mexico since departing Hollywood for good in 2004. She shared he spent his golden years painting.
Although Elizabeth didn’t provide any health update about her father, he was spotted in March 2024 walking with a cane and holding onto his wife for support.
As OK! reported, the Bonnie and Clyde star was confirmed dead in the early morning of February 27.
“We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time," Adan said in a statement at the time.
Though Gene had a seasoned career as an actor, he decided to walk away from it, noting to Reuters it was a “very stressful” business.
“The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast and it had gotten to a point where I just didn't feel like I wanted to do it any more," he added.