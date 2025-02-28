Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Death Investigation: Pills Found Near Her Are 'Very Important Evidence,' Says Sheriff

It will likely be some time before there are concrete answers regarding their cause of death, as Mendoza confirmed a toxicology report may take “three months” or longer.

“It just depends how busy the laboratory is,” he continued. “But we’re hoping it comes sooner than later so we can answer some of these questions and hopefully it’ll help us in our investigation to help determine the matter and cause of death.”

As OK! revealed, the couple was reported as deceased in the early hours of February 27. Arakawa was found lying on her right side in her bathroom on the ground, with a space heater near her head and scattered pills on a counter above her. For his part, Hackman was found in a room off of the kitchen, while their dog — who also was found dead — was located near the bathroom.