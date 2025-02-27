Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Final Photographed Outing Was a Dinner Date Nearly 1 Year Before Their Deaths
Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's last photographed outing together came nearly one year before they were found dead inside their home on Wednesday, February 26.
On March 28, 2024, the pair was seen out to dinner at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, NM.
In pictures from the day, the Oscar winner used a cane and held onto one of his wife's arms to steady himself as they left the venue.
The star looked a bit frail and wore a plaid shirt underneath a light gray vest, olive green pants, black sneakers and a beige baseball cap, while his spouse donned a colorful patterned button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
An onlooker told the National Enquirer at the time, "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape."
According to a report, their joint outing was the duo's first since 2003, when they attended the Golden Globes so Hackman could receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
"They have retreated to a happy life together," the source said of the couple enjoying their privacy.
The report also revealed that less than two weeks after they went out to eat, the father-of-three was spotted on his own picking up coffee and a snack at a local 7-Eleven.
As OK! reported, the couple and their dog were all found dead inside their Santa Fe home on February 26.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news and stated, "We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths, however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."
Their deaths are currently under active investigation, and according to TMZ, Hackman's daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman believes the pair may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The county sheriff’s public information officer, Denise Womack Avila, revealed authorities were called to the home to perform a welfare check around 1:45 p.m. on February 26. Their bodies were not identified until 12:30 a.m. the following day.
The Behind Enemy Lines star was 95 at the time of his death, while his spouse was 63.
The couple got married in 1991.
The Superman star was also married to Faye Maltese for about three decades before divorcing in 1986. In addition to Elizabeth, they also shared son Christopher and daughter Leslie.
The movie star retired from acting after starring in 2004's Welcome to Mooseport and pursued writing novels instead.
