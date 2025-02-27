Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Final Photographed Outing Was a Dinner Date Nearly 1 Year Before Their Deaths

The last time Gene Hackman and his wife, Besty Arakawa, were seen out together was in March 2024.

On March 28, 2024, the pair was seen out to dinner at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, NM.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa 's last photographed outing together came nearly one year before they were found dead inside their home on Wednesday, February 26.

In pictures from the day, the Oscar winner used a cane and held onto one of his wife's arms to steady himself as they left the venue.

The star looked a bit frail and wore a plaid shirt underneath a light gray vest, olive green pants, black sneakers and a beige baseball cap, while his spouse donned a colorful patterned button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

An onlooker told the National Enquirer at the time, "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape."