George Clooney Admits He Once Watched 'About 4 Hours' of His Favorite Reality Show Featuring 'Awful People'

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes, A-listers are just like us! When George Clooney was asked whether he has a favorite reality show in an interview with W Magazine published on Tuesday, January 6, the 64-year-old Oscar winner confessed he once "watched about four hours" of Bravo's Below Deck. However, it wasn't necessarily by choice. The Jay Kelly star explained the popular series chronicling the lives of the crew members who live and work aboard superyachts was "the only thing in English on television" when he was in Poland for "a speaking gig."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega George Clooney was 'impressed' by the crew members featured on 'Below Deck.'

While Clooney might not choose to tune in again, he admitted to being "impressed" with how the crew "kept their act together when awful people" chartering the massive yachts would want "their toenails buffed," among other requests. The veteran actor also shared that It’s a Wonderful Life always makes him cry, specifically noting the ending "kills" him. "It’s a perfect film," he told the magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney's Pet Peeves

Source: mega George Clooney hates selfish people.

Elsewhere in the interview, the ER alum revealed his pet peeves include "big things" like "selfishness" and "lack of integrity," explaining, "Those are things that I dislike the most in mankind." Clooney also divulged that he's not impressed by cats, considering himself a dog person. "I don’t have anything against them [cats]. I like cat people. But I’ve always had dogs," he noted. "I like the loyalty. Cats have no loyalty."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called Out George Clooney

Source: mega Donald Trump mocked George Clooney's new French citizenship.

Clooney's personal revelations come after President Donald Trump posted about the actor's new French citizenship in a Truth Social post on New Year's Eve. "Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France,” the POTUS penned on December 31, 2025. "Sadly, that's in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden." Trump continued, "Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to side with another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!)."

Source: mega The actor responded to Donald Trump’s attack after gaining French citizenship.