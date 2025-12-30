Anti-Trumper George Clooney, His Wife Amal and Their 2 Kids Granted French Citizenship After Ditching Hollywood

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney and his family have officially become French citizens.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George Clooney and his family are now French citizens.

Article continues below advertisement

After decades in the Hollywood spotlight, the family has settled into a quieter lifestyle in the South of France, where they live on an $8.3 million farm they purchased in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

“Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life,” he told The New York Times in February. “Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It’s the best chance of a normal life.”

Article continues below advertisement

He echoed that sentiment again in an October interview, explaining why the move has been especially meaningful for his children.

Article continues below advertisement

“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," the ER star said. "But now, for them, it’s like — they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

Article continues below advertisement

The actor admitted he was "worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood."

Article continues below advertisement

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," George added. "France — they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair live on a farm in the South of France.

Article continues below advertisement

While France is now his home base, George still owns multiple properties, including an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy and another home near his family in Kentucky.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond stepping away from Hollywood, George may also be distancing himself from U.S. politics. The Oscar winner made headlines in July 2024 after clashing publicly with Donald Trump following George’s call for Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George Clooney said speaking the 'truth' matters more than pleasing politicians.

Article continues below advertisement

"So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are," Donald previously said while campaigning for a second term.

Article continues below advertisement

"What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat 'talking point' that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy,'" he continued. "Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald later posted another harsh message on Truth Social after George criticized his administration during an appearance on 60 Minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

"Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second-rate movie 'star' and failed political pundit," Donald wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ocean’s Eleven star eventually addressed the feud during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don't care," the 64-year-old said while speaking with co-host Gayle King. "I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George Clooney has publicly clashed with Donald Trump.