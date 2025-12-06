George Clooney Admits There's 'Plenty' of Things He Wishes He'd 'Done Better in Life' — But Doesn't 'Live With Regret'

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney has been in Hollywood for quite some time — and while he may have changed a few things in hindsight, he's not sweating the small stuff. The famed actor, 64, stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark for a Friday, December 5, interview, where he opened up about his new Netflix film Jay Kelly, which hit the streaming service on November 14 — and got surprisingly candid about how its themes of regret and redemption hit close to home. Clooney joked he didn’t want to "blow it" for viewers before comedically revealing with a laugh, "Everyone dies in the end."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark George Clooney reflected on the differences between him and his character Jay Kelly in Netflix's new self-titled film.

The movie, he explained, follows a self-involved movie star who slowly watches his closest relationships deteriorate — including the people he believed were his friends, but who were really just on his payroll. Ultimately, the character ends up alienated from nearly everyone and is "left with children who don’t like him," Clooney said, noting that the only person who stuck around was Adam Sandler’s character, the fictional star's longtime manager. "It’s kind of a story about living with and dealing with regret," he continued. "It’s the idea of the balance we all do — family and work — and oftentimes we don’t get it right. And he got it really wrong."

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark George Clooney said there's 'plenty' of things he wishes he'd 'done better in life.'

The talk show's co-host Kelly Ripa then pressed the Ocean's Eleven actor on whether any of the film felt "autobiographical." "No," Clooney clarified immediately. "There’s plenty of things I wish I’d done better in life over the years. But I don’t live with the kind of regret this guy lives with." He quipped that, unlike his character, he hasn’t spent years buying friendships.

George Clooney Praises 'Wonderful Actor' Adam Sandler

Source: MEGA George Clooney starred alongside Adam Sandler in 'Jay Kelly.'

"Everything that happened to him was something he paid for — friends, everything. I only pay Richard Kind. He’s the only one I pay,” Clooney joked, referring to his longtime best friend. "But not much — you guys can have him too for very cheap." Ripa's co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, went on to praise the film’s "great cast," including Sandler, Billy Crudup, and Laura Dern. Clooney raved about Sandler in particular, calling him both a "wonderful actor" and a "great friend."

George Clooney Feels 'Lucky' to Star in 'Jay Kelly'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark George Clooney feels 'lucky' to be a part of a successful film like 'Jay Kelly.'