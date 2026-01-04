George Clooney Fires Back at Donald Trump's Insults: 'We'll Start Making America Great Again in November'

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney responded to Donald Trump's attacks just hours before ringing in the New Year. As the clock ticked down to midnight on December 31, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize Clooney and his new French citizenship. This outburst seemed to stem from Clooney’s recent remark in an interview where he called Trump “a big goofball” before his political career.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized George Clooney on Truth Social on New Year’s Eve.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France,” the president claimed in his post. “Sadly, that's in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden. Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to side with another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Source: MEGA George Clooney, Amal Clooney and their children have been awarded French citizenship.

Reports from The New York Times and other outlets confirmed that France officially granted citizenship to the Clooneys and their children. George, originally from Kentucky, also holds U.S. citizenship. George didn’t hold back in his response. “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November,” he stated.

Source: MEGA George Clooney called Donald Trump ‘a big goofball’ in a past interview.

In an interview with Variety, George recalled his past friendship with Donald before the latter embarked on his political journey. “I knew him very well,” the actor said. “He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed.”

Source: MEGA George Clooney shared memories of his friendship with Donald Trump before his political career took off.