George Clooney's Broadway Masterpiece: 'Good Night, and Good Luck' Aired Live on CNN
George Clooney's latest theatrical endeavor, Good Night, and Good Luck, aired live on CNN.
The vision for the live broadcast was initiated by Clooney, who stars as the iconic journalist Edward R. Murrow in the production. Co-written by Clooney, the play chronicles Murrow's courageous reporting that exposed the ruthless tactics of Senator Joseph McCarthy during a critical era in American history.
"One of the reasons that George came to Broadway with this show is because the story is deeply, deeply meaningful to him," remarked Sue Wagner, a lead producer on the play. "It was really important to him to stand on stage every night and say to people, 'This isn't about power unchecked. It's about 'What are you prepared to do? How are you prepared to save us?'"
In a bid to engage viewers even further, a preshow was hosted by anchor Pamela Brown outside the theater, followed by a postshow discussion featuring renowned journalist Anderson Cooper, who aims to delve into the themes of the play and the current state of journalism.
Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and Creative Development, emphasized the importance of turning the broadcast into a vibrant event.
"You want it to be a big event. You want it to land big," she stated.
The production team, including Clooney, opted for a live format over pre-recorded versions, citing the urgency of the play's message and its approaching closing date of June 8.
With a financial backing from production powerhouses such as 2929 Entertainment, owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban, as well as Jeff Skoll's Participant Media, the project is well-funded and meticulously organized. Notably, the live broadcast comes after the production recouped its capitalization of $9.5 million, reaching this milestone in just over seven weeks.
Previous Broadway productions, including the acclaimed Hamilton, have opted for filmed versions, allowing for later release.
However, Good Night, and Good Luck stands out as a rarity in the realm of live broadcasts.
"It was very critical for George that we capture this as a theater experience," explained Jesse Ignjatovic, co-founder of Den of Thieves, the company responsible for producing the live event. The team plans to utilize 20 cameras, manned by 14 operators positioned throughout the audience, to ensure an immersive and dynamic viewing experience.
Additionally, CNN confirmed that the broadcast will air without commercial interruptions to preserve the authenticity of the theater experience. Anticipation is building as the crew prepares to film the Friday night performance and Saturday matinee as a rehearsal, anticipated to receive feedback from Clooney, co-writer Grant Heslov and other key team members.
While such broadcasts are rare, the marriage of television and live theater presents a unique opportunity. Entelis noted the event's alignment with CNN's larger strategy of diversifying content offerings, stating, "This was a great idea in the sense that, obviously the theme of the play is what was happening to the press in the 1950s and very much relevant to what people talk about today in our audience."
The broadcast also resonates with the theater community.
"It can bring a large amount of attention to Broadway," expressed Wagner, in anticipation of its impact both on viewership and ticket sales. The hope is that exposure from the broadcast will motivate audiences to attend future shows.
Discussions are underway regarding a possible London production of Good Night, and Good Luck, yet official announcements are pending.