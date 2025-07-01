George Clooney's Broadway Masterpiece: 'Good Night, and Good Luck' Aired Live on CNN

The vision for the live broadcast was initiated by Clooney, who stars as the iconic journalist Edward R. Murrow in the production. Co-written by Clooney, the play chronicles Murrow's courageous reporting that exposed the ruthless tactics of Senator Joseph McCarthy during a critical era in American history.

"One of the reasons that George came to Broadway with this show is because the story is deeply, deeply meaningful to him," remarked Sue Wagner, a lead producer on the play. "It was really important to him to stand on stage every night and say to people, 'This isn't about power unchecked. It's about 'What are you prepared to do? How are you prepared to save us?'"