CNN Host Pamela Brown 'Stunned' by 'Cringeworthy' Heckling at Biden's Administration Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Briefing

Marquardt told Brown: "Yeah, I think it’s really surprising. A lot of our viewers will have seen protests on Capitol Hill, for example, during confirmation hearings. But it’s very rare for something like that to happen at the State Department."

"I’m over there all the time in that briefing room, and you need to have a reason to be at the State Department, need to have an appointment," he continued. "You need to have press accreditation to come and go. So it’s it’s unclear who those people were. So I think there’s a real security question there. And in terms of, like, who gets to come into the building."

"I think it also speaks to the incredible anger at the Biden administration, both domestically and internationally, for the support that they have given to Israel," the news correspondent explained.