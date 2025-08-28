HEALTH George Clooney Sparks Concern as He Drops Out of Venice Film Festival Due to Illness Source: MEGA George Clooney sparked concern after her dropped out of the Venice Film Festival to an illness. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

George Clooney sparked concern after he was forced to drop out of the Venice Film Festival last minute. The actor, 64, quickly ended a press junket he was partaking in on August 27 and skipped a dinner with the cast and crew of his film Jay Kelly, according to a report.

George Clooney Was Advised to Rest

Source: MEGA George Clooney was not feeling well in the afternoon of August 27.

Sources dished he was not feeling good in the afternoon and was told to go home and get some rest, as he has an upcoming busy schedule chock-full of appearances. Clooney was spotted getting on a boat and departing from the Hotel Excelsior in the late afternoon of August 27, prior to Jay Kelly’s world premiere on August 28. “George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor's orders to cut back all activities today,” Clooney’s reps told Variety. Prior to falling ill, Clooney looked dapper in a navy suit and sunglasses.

George Clooney Claps Back at Critics

Source: MEGA George Clooney said it's 'hard' to play yourself as an actor.

As OK! reported, the famous star made headlines after people criticized his acting skills. "Do people say that I only play myself? I don't give a s---," he said in an interview. “There aren't that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies… and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I'm playing myself all the time, I don't give a s---." “Have you ever tried playing yourself?” he added. “It's hard to do."

George Clooney Says He's Got an 'A to B' Acting Range

Source: MEGA George Clooney's new film 'Jay Kelly' is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 28.

He also talked about Jay Kelly, which tells the story of a world-famous movie star facing a personal reckoning at an Italian film festival, detailing he had a request for director Noah Baumbach. "I literally said to him, 'Noah, look, I love the script. I love you as a director, but I'm 63 years old, dude — I can't do 50 takes," Clooney admitted. "I don't have it in me," he elaborated. "I've got the acting range from A to B."

George Clooney Defends Costar Adam Sandler

Source: MEGA George Clooney said Adam Sandler is a 'beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor.'