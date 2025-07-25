Hollywood's Old Dads Club: From Al Pacino to Steve Martin and More
Paul McCartney – Youngest Daughter Born When He Was 61
Paul McCartney welcomed his youngest daughter, Beatrice Milly McCartney, on October 28, 2003, when he was 61.
"When you're older, you stop to savor it. You've learned to slow down and enjoy the giggles, the cuddles, the whole ride," said The Beatles legend.
Clint Eastwood – Fathered His Youngest at 66
"You're more patient when you're older. You don't sweat the small stuff. You just enjoy them," Clint Eastwood, who became a father-of-eight at 66, said of being a parent.
Al Pacino – Became A Dad Again at 83
In June 2023, Al Pacino welcomed a baby boy with Noor Alfallah in June 2023.
"Being a father has made me softer. I listen more. I care more. It's humbling," he admitted.
Robert De Niro – Became a Dad Again at 79
Robert De Niro, who became a father again at 79, shared, "Sometimes I don't even know what to say. It's a blessing. I just want to be a good dad. That's all."
Billy Joel – Fathered a Child at 68
Reflecting on becoming a father-of-three, Billy Joel said, "It gives me purpose. She keeps me young — even when I'm exhausted!"
Richard Gere – Became a Dad Again at 70
Richard Gere was 70 when he welcomed his second son with his wife, Alejandra Silva, in April 2020.
"It's pure joy. There's something special about holding a baby in your arms when you know how precious time really is," he said.
George Clooney – Twins at 56
In June 2017, George Clooney and his wife, Amal, expanded their family when their twins, Alexander and Ella, arrived.
"Every day there's a new kind of magic. I look at them and think, 'This is the greatest thing I've ever been part of,'" he shared.
Steve Martin – First-Time Dad at 67
"It's not the wild and crazy guy anymore — it's bottle warmers and lullabies. And I love every second of it," Steve Martin, who became a first-time dad at the age of 67, said.
Mick Jagger – Had His Eighth Child at 73
Now a father-of-eight, Mick Jagger said, "You don't get tired of it. Being a dad is still thrilling — it never gets old, even if I do!"
Hugh Grant – Became a Dad for the First Time at 51
"Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's the nicest thing that's ever happened to me," said Hugh Grant, who officially joined the Old Dads Club when he welcomed his first daughter, Tabitha, in 2011.
Alec Baldwin – Fathered 8 Children Into His 60s
"They drive me nuts — and I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," Alec Baldwin said of his eight children.
Jeff Goldblum – First Child at 62
Jeff Goldblum "never thought" he'd have kids, adding, "But it's the best thing I ever did. I melt when he says, 'Daddy!'"