George Clooney and Meghan Markle Have Drifted Apart as Hollywood A-Listers Continue to Ditch Royal Couple

The former senior royal reportedly used to be spotted visiting the actor and his wife Amal's homes in Oxfordshire and LA, however the insider claimed the two are no longer "bosom buddies."

The Clooney's are not the only Hollywood couple who has ditched the duo as of late, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are neighbors with the parents-of-two in Montecito, have also started to see the Sussexes less.