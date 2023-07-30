George Clooney and Meghan Markle Have Drifted Apart as Hollywood A-Listers Continue to Ditch Royal Couple
A source recently told a news outlet that George Clooney and Meghan Markle's friendship has grown distant over the last few years, despite their invite to the Suits actress' royal wedding to Prince Harry.
The former senior royal reportedly used to be spotted visiting the actor and his wife Amal's homes in Oxfordshire and LA, however the insider claimed the two are no longer "bosom buddies."
The Clooney's are not the only Hollywood couple who has ditched the duo as of late, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are neighbors with the parents-of-two in Montecito, have also started to see the Sussexes less.
"Katy was close at one point but she has been travelling a lot so it's been hard to sustain a close friendship," the source explained of the American Idol judge.
A royal rift has also emerged between Meghan, Harry and David and Victoria Beckham.
The famous soccer star and the Spice Girls alum were supposedly leaking stories about their once close friends, which led the foursome to end their relationship.
The iconic athlete is apparently "absolutely bloody furious" about the situation, per the source, however, any chance of rekindling the friendship also seems unlikely.
The Beckhams were supposedly "very supportive" of Meghan's arrival in the U.K. and attended the couple's wedding but when their son Beckham got married in April 2022 to Nicola Peltz the Duke and Duchess were not present.
While Meghan has seemingly lost many of her closest relationships, another source claimed she has grown fond of new friend Victoria Jackson.
Jackson has reportedly been advising the 41-year-old on her charity, Archewell, as she herself heads the Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation.
"Victoria is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other," the insider spilled.
The former podcast host is also apparently friends with Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, the talent agency in which Meghan recently signed to following the collapse of her deal with Spotify.
