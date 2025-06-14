or
George Clooney Taking Rande Gerber's Advice in Order to Keep His Marriage Happy and Jealousy-Free

Photo of Rande Gerber and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is taking love advice from his pal Rande Gerber, a source said.

June 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

George Clooney cherishes his wife, Amal Clooney, and he attributes their harmonious marriage to lessons learned from his long-time business partner and friend Rande Gerber.

The couple — celebrating 11 years together — has never had a public fight, a claim George insists is genuine. An insider told a news outlet that Rande has played a significant role in shaping George's approach to keeping his marriage strong.

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney are celebrating 11 years of marriage.

"People scoff at George's claim that he and Amal don't fight," the source said, "but it's actually true and is something Rande taught him."

George, 64, and Rande, 63, share a friendship that spans over 20 years. Together, they've launched successful ventures like the Casamigos Tequila brand, which they started in 2013 and sold four years later for a staggering $1 billion.

Their close bond allows them to navigate romantic relationships while being intimately aware of each other's love lives.

The insider noted that George often observes how Rande and his supermodel wife, Cindy Crawford, tackle disagreements.

Photo of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is business partners with Rande Gerber, the husband of Cindy Crawford.

"Rande and Cindy don't fight either," the insider explained. "That doesn't mean they always agree, but instead of digging in his heels 90 percent of the time, Rande just gives in. He truly lives by the happy wife, happy life motto, and all of George's years palling around with Rande and Cindy has taught him to take the same approach in his marriage."

Along with embracing compromise, the Ocean's 11 star has taken cues from Rande on maintaining romantic chemistry.

"Rande also works hard to keep the spark alive," the source revealed. "They have separate bathrooms, which sounds very small, but it actually goes a long way to keeping a bit of mystery. George has followed that advice as well."

Photo of George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Source: @randegerber/Instagram

George Clooney looks to Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s marriage to help guide his own.

Amal, 47, an accomplished human rights lawyer, married George during a lavish Italian ceremony in September 2014. Before their commitment, George was known as a Hollywood bachelor, having had several high-profile relationships.

Amal has never publicly expressed jealousy, while George manages his own feelings concerning her interactions with influential professionals.

The insider emphasized that George is learning how to communicate effectively, just as Rande does with Cindy.

"Cindy is the most beautiful woman in the world; in order to keep her happy, Rande had to totally put any jealousy to bed," the source shared, detailing that the couple "give each other a lot of rope."

Photos of George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Source: MEGA; @cindycrawford/Instagram

According to Rande Gerber, keeping a bit of mystery is the key to a lasting marriage.

"There's an inherent trust because neither of them give in to jealousy," the insider continued. "They talk things out."

So far, George follows the same principle with Amal, which isn't always easy due to her stunning looks. However, "George never questions it, and she gives him the same trust back."

