Hollywood's Most Dangerous Bachelors: From Johnny Depp to Leonardo DiCaprio and More

Horse-riding Yellowstone alum Kevin Costner is a single man again after a second disastrous divorce, and friends said the third time is NOT the charm for the actor, who’s lost a ton of hard-earned cash to his two ex-wives — and has circled the wagons against another masked bandit.

The 69-year-old The Bodyguard bachelor won big when a judge enforced his prenup with his second wife, Christine Baumgartner. But during his 1994 divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva, mother of his three oldest kids, he got taken to the cleaners and was forced to hand over a staggering $80 million. They had no prenup.

He also has three kids with Baumgartner, who he wed in 2004, and a love child with New York Giants football heiress Bridget Rooney.

The handsome Dances with Wolves star has taken up with lots — and lots — of women, including supermodels Elle Macpherson and Cheryl Tiegs, newscaster Joan Lunden, Friends star Courteney Cox, along with actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

“I’ve lived quite a colorful life,” said Costner.

Another problem with Studly Do-Right? He’s always busy! Both of his wives say he’s a never-stays-home workaholic!