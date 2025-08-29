HEALTH 'I Can't Speak!': George Clooney Clutches His Throat as He Walks Red Carpet With 'Bad Sinus Infection' at Venice Film Festival — Photos Source: MEGA George Clooney wasn't feeling well during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 28. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 29 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Even George Clooney's award-winning acting skills couldn't help him pretend to feel well during the Venice Film Festival. On Thursday, August 28, Clooney held his throat while informing reporters, "I can't speak," as the sick movie star walked the red carpet with his wife, Amal Clooney, for the world premiere of his new film Jay Kelly. While he was able to emerge for a brief photo op, the 64-year-old was forced to miss various other press events in the canal-lined Italian city due to a "bad sinus infection."

George Clooney Suffers From 'Bad Sinus Infection' at Venice Film Festival

Source: MEGA George Clooney came down with a 'bad sinus infection' during the world premiere of his new film 'Jay Kelly.'

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Thursday that there was nothing more serious to George's illness, though he looked uncomfortable while clutching his throat several times throughout his red carpet appearance. George was reportedly "so devastated" about missing the press conference for Jay Kelly — which was attended by his costars Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and more. The star-studded lineup additionally got together for a cast dinner after the briefing, which George also missed.

'Jay Kelly' Director Notes 'Even Movie Stars Get Sick'

Source: MEGA 'Jay Kelly' director Noah Baumbach addressed George Clooney's absence while speaking to reporters.

Jay Kelly director Noah Baumbach spoke on behalf of the Ocean's Eleven star when explaining his absence to reporters. "Even movie stars get sick," the renowned filmmaker noted. "George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight and he's very sorry he can’t be with us." The film director went on to discuss how he wrote the starring role of Jay Kelly specifically for George. "It was really important that the audience watching the movie have a relationship with the actor," Noah explained. "We all watching it have a history with George, just the way the people in the movie have a history with Jay."

Source: MEGA George Clooney made it out for red carpet photos despite not feeling well.

George's reps confirmed to Variety on Thursday that the Wolfs actor had been "diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor's orders to cut back all activities today." According to sources, George started to not feel well on Wednesday afternoon, August 27, and was told to head home and get some rest.

Sick George Clooney Still Stuns on Red Carpet

Source: MEGA The actor informed reporters he couldn't 'speak' due to his illness.