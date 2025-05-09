George and Amal Clooney Don’t Fight Because They 'Communicate Very Well' and 'Know When to Listen'

Fans were in disbelief when George Clooney insisted he and wife Amal , 47, have "never had an argument" — but an insider confirmed the Oscar winner, 64, wasn’t stretching the truth.

“George and Amal communicate very well,” the source told a news outlet. “They avoid speaking out of turn or making rash comments to hurt the other person."

The insider explained the spouses of over a decade “know each other well enough that they know when to listen and when to express their thoughts and feelings.”

“They talk things out and always consider the other’s needs,” added the source.