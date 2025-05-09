George and Amal Clooney Don’t Fight Because They 'Communicate Very Well' and 'Know When to Listen'
Fans were in disbelief when George Clooney insisted he and wife Amal, 47, have "never had an argument" — but an insider confirmed the Oscar winner, 64, wasn’t stretching the truth.
“George and Amal communicate very well,” the source told a news outlet. “They avoid speaking out of turn or making rash comments to hurt the other person."
The insider explained the spouses of over a decade “know each other well enough that they know when to listen and when to express their thoughts and feelings.”
“They talk things out and always consider the other’s needs,” added the source.
The dad-of-two's comment came on the Monday, April 21, episode of CBS Mornings.
"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t," he revealed to Gayle King. "We’re trying to find something to fight about!"
George considers himself "extraordinarily lucky" to have met the human rights activist.
"I feel as if I hit the jackpot," he raved of married life. "There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The couple share twins Alexander and Ella, 7, which George called a "pretty great age."
"They’re really curious and funny," he gushed. "Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."
The E.R. alum is a "having a really great time in life" with his wife and kids, who relocated to New York with him as he makes his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.
Elsewhere in that interview, George responded to Donald Trump calling him a "second-rate movie star" — a comment the businessman, 78, made after George criticized the POTUS' administration.
"I don't care," he said of how he felt about Donald's words. "I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States."
"My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that… people will criticize that," he continued. "Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side."
George was very outspoken during the most recent presidential election, and even though the Democratic party lost, he said he stood by his words when he urged them to replace Joe Biden with another candidate.
Life & Style reported on the two communicating well.