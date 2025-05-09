George W. Bush Absent as Melania Trump Unveils New Stamp Honoring His Late Mother Barbara: Photos
George W. Bush missed a ceremony honoring his late mother, Barbara Bush.
The former president was a no-show at the unveiling of a giant-sized stamp featuring a portrait of his mom, which was hosted by Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday, May 8.
What Event Was Barbara Bush Honored At?
The Bush matriarch's large portrait was put on full display in the East Room of the White House in celebration of Barbara being featured on new specialty US Postal Service stamps — designed in honor of the centennial year of the late former first lady's birth.
Melania was joined by Barbara's daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch, George & Barbara Bush Foundation CEO Alice Yates and the Postal Service's Vice President of Corporate Affairs Judy de Torok for the special occasion.
While Thursday's event revealed the stamp's design, the official dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 10 at Ganny's Garden in Kennebunkport, Maine — two days after what would have been Barbara's 100th birthday.
George W. Bush's Sister Speaks at Ceremony
- Snub! George W. Bush Rejects Melania Trump's Invitation to Ceremony Honoring His Late Mother Barbara
- Michelle Obama Bashes Donald Trump For 'Not Inviting' Her For The Hanging Of Her Official Portrait At The White House
- Diss! Melania Trump Didn't Fly With Joe and Jill Biden to the Funeral of Late First Lady Rosalynn Carter, White House Press Secretary Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While George W. failed to show up in Washington, D.C., for the event, his sister took to the podium to share a few words.
"We are deeply honored that the United States Postal Service is paying tribute to our mother with a commemorative Forever stamp," Dorothy declared on behalf of her family. "This special stamp serves as a lasting reminder of Barbara Bush’s enduring love for family and friends, sharp wit and unwavering commitment to solve the problems of today by ensuring that every man, woman and child has the opportunity to read, write and comprehend."
Melania Trump Snubbed by George W. Bush
George W.'s lack of attendance at the ceremony was initially exposed in advance by two unnamed White House officials, who said the former president was not expected to make the trip to D.C.
The surprising news fueled speculation about why the 43rd president of the United States wouldn't want to make an appearance at the special unveiling, as the move appeared to be a snub of Melania amid George W.'s believed disapproval of the Trump administration.
George W. Bush's Feelings About the Trumps
While George W. attended Donald Trump's inauguration back in January, he didn't endorse the current Republican POTUS for any of his three presidential campaigns.
Donald seemed to trigger a feud between the two conservative politicians in 2021, when The Apprentice star accused George W. of leading a "failed and uninspiring presidency."
At the time, George W. had made remarks during a ceremony acknowledging the 20 years that had passed since 9/11, claiming "so much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment."
Donald took George W.'s words personally, as he declared the latter "shouldn’t be lecturing anybody" since "the World Trade Center came down during his watch."