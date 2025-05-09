George W. Bush Absent as Melania Trump Unveils New Stamp Honoring His Late Mother Barbara: Photos

The former president was a no-show at the unveiling of a giant-sized stamp featuring a portrait of his mom, which was hosted by Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday, May 8.

The Bush matriarch's large portrait was put on full display in the East Room of the White House in celebration of Barbara being featured on new specialty US Postal Service stamps — designed in honor of the centennial year of the late former first lady's birth.

Melania was joined by Barbara's daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch, George & Barbara Bush Foundation CEO Alice Yates and the Postal Service's Vice President of Corporate Affairs Judy de Torok for the special occasion.