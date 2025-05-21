Inside George Wendt's Family Life: What to Know About the 'Cheers' Actor's Wife, Children

Wendt was Jason Sudeikis' immediate relative, as the Ted Lasso star is the only son of the Emmy-nominated actor's sister Kathryn.

"He's such a great kid," George said of his nephew and godson. "Very proud. Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid. Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean he is such a mensch, so smart, so thoughtful. I mean, it all comes out in the show. Right?"

Meanwhile, Jason revealed during a July 2011 interview with Playboy that George had "always been encouraging, but there was no Tuesdays with Morrie kind of relationship between him and I."

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor added, "He was just a good example that being an actor was a viable option. Here's a guy from the Midwest, in my family, who took the road less traveled and it worked out for him. The advice he gave me, and I say this jokingly, is 'Get on one of the best sitcoms of all time and then ride it out.'"