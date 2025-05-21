Inside George Wendt's Family Life: What to Know About the 'Cheers' Actor's Wife, Children
George Wendt Was Married to Bernadette Birkett for Almost 5 Decades
George Wendt was married to his wife, Bernadette Birkett, for nearly five decades.
The duo met at Chicago's The Second City theater, where Wendt began training in comedy, in 1974. They dated for several years before getting married on July 8, 1978.
Wendt, Birkett and other family members notably performed a comedic skit on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in December 1998. They also worked on Cheers, where Birkett voiced Vera, the unseen wife of Wendt's character, Norm Peterson.
George Wendt and Bernadette Birkett Had 3 Children
During their 46-year marriage, George and Bernadette welcomed three children together: Hilary, Joe, and Daniel.
The Heartbreakers star is also the mother of two sons, Joshua and Andrew, from a previous relationship.
What to Know About George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis' Relationship
Wendt was Jason Sudeikis' immediate relative, as the Ted Lasso star is the only son of the Emmy-nominated actor's sister Kathryn.
"He's such a great kid," George said of his nephew and godson. "Very proud. Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid. Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean he is such a mensch, so smart, so thoughtful. I mean, it all comes out in the show. Right?"
Meanwhile, Jason revealed during a July 2011 interview with Playboy that George had "always been encouraging, but there was no Tuesdays with Morrie kind of relationship between him and I."
The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor added, "He was just a good example that being an actor was a viable option. Here's a guy from the Midwest, in my family, who took the road less traveled and it worked out for him. The advice he gave me, and I say this jokingly, is 'Get on one of the best sitcoms of all time and then ride it out.'"
Jason Sudeikis Revealed His Fondest Memory With George Wendt
In a September 2017 interview with The A.V. Club on the red carpet of the Second City's Roast of George Wendt, Jason shared the unforgettable — but terrifying — drive he experienced with George.
"We all went out to California to visit and George had just gotten a new car ... It was a b----- BMW with, like, manual drive, which I'd never seen before, you know, I was pretty young," he said.
The Horrible Bosses actor shared George took him and his father for a ride, letting the No Small Affair actor drive them through Laurel Canyon. Although George had driven "hundreds and thousands of times," the outing reportedly left the father-and-son tandem scared.
"He had my dad holding onto (the car) like nothing you've ever seen," Jason shared while laughing. "And I'm just like sliding around the background just because the seats were brand new. I hold that memory very fondly."