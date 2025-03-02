Who Is Conan O'Brien? 9 Things to Know About the Oscars Host Ahead of the 2025 Ceremony

In a November 2024 statement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Conan O'Brien as the host of the 97th Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said they are "thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O'Brien" lead the event.

"He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise," they said in a statement. "His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, also approved O'Brien for the hosting gig.

"Conan is a preeminent comedic voice, whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective. He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars," said Erwich.

Meanwhile, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, the show's executive producers, applauded the funnyman for having "all the qualities of a great Oscar host."

They said O'Brien "is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television."

Kapoor and Mullan continued, "We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood's biggest night."

Reacting to the announcement, O'Brien quipped, "America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."