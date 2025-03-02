Who Is Conan O'Brien? 9 Things to Know About the Oscars Host Ahead of the 2025 Ceremony
The Oscars Announced Conan O'Brien as the 2025 Ceremony Host
In a November 2024 statement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Conan O'Brien as the host of the 97th Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said they are "thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O'Brien" lead the event.
"He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise," they said in a statement. "His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."
Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, also approved O'Brien for the hosting gig.
"Conan is a preeminent comedic voice, whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective. He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars," said Erwich.
Meanwhile, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, the show's executive producers, applauded the funnyman for having "all the qualities of a great Oscar host."
They said O'Brien "is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television."
Kapoor and Mullan continued, "We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood's biggest night."
Reacting to the announcement, O'Brien quipped, "America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."
Conan O'Brien Said He'll Be a 'Triple Threat' Oscars 2025 Host
During an appearance on Good Morning America ahead of the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony, O'Brien spoke candidly about what viewers can expect from him.
"I'm just going to keep popping in and just yell, 'Host,'" he told Lara Spencer. "Like during someone's emotional speech when they've just won and they're saying a beautiful thing about their grandmother who believed in them, and I lean in, 'Host!' Jarring. Upsetting. Probably a bad idea."
O'Brien added, "I am going to go into the audience, and I'm going to shave Stanley Tucci's chest. He has not consented. He's heard about it, and he said no, but I’m going to still do it."
As for his preparations, the first-time Oscars host credited his "amazing team of writers" who have been with him to brainstorm through "tons of ideas."
"I'm excited because I grew up watching the Oscars, and it is something [that's] imprinted on my memory. I dreamed of, like, being a seat filler at the Oscars. I never thought, 'Oh, I'll host the Oscars.' I always kept my dreams very attainable," he continued.
Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien Have Been Married for Over Two Decades
In 1999, Conan met his then-future wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, while she was working as a copywriter for Foote, Cone & Belding. Around three years later, they exchanged vows at the St. James Cathedral in Seattle, Wash.
Conan O'Brien Is a Father-of-Two
Conan and Liza became first-time parents on October 14, 2003, welcoming their first child, Neve O'Brien. They had their second child, Beckett O'Brien, on November 9, 2005.
"My children think of me as their best friend, the one they dropped like a stone in high school," the TV host tweeted in 2022.
Conan O'Brien Is a Harvard University Graduate
- Jimmy Kimmel Teases Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Jokes Aren't 'Off Limits' at 2024 Oscars: 'Probably Played Out'
- Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Ryan Gosling's Good Looks, Bradley Cooper's Relationship With His Mom and More in 2024 Oscars Opening Monologue
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Boasts About Locking Women Up at Parties in Resurfaced Interview Following Bombshell Trafficking Arrest: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before he became one of the most famous TV hosts, Conan studied History & Literature at Harvard University. He graduated magna cum laude in 1985.
He Had His Early Writing Jobs in the 1980s
Conan showed off his skills when he joined Not Necessarily the News' writing staff after his college graduation. Following his brief stint on The Wilton North Report, he launched a career on Saturday Night Live and stayed on the show for about three years before working on The Simpsons.
He became David Letterman's successor on Late Night in 1993 and replaced Jay Leno as The Tonight Show host from 2009 to 2011. At TBS, he hosted Conan for 11 years.
What Conan O'Brien Does Now
While preparing for the 2025 Oscars, Conan is also busy hosting his "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. He is also working on other audio shows while appearing on Conan O'Brien Must Go.
Conan O'Brien Has Received Several Awards
As of press time, Conan has been the recipient of 15 awards, including five from the Primetime Emmy Awards.
He won his first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program in 1989 for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also received his latest at the 2024 ceremony, bringing home the Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for Conan O'Brien Must Go.
In addition, Conan has one People's Choice Award and seven awards from the Writers Guild of America.
Conan O'Brien Will Receive the Mark Twain Prize
A few weeks after his Oscars hosting gig, Conan will travel to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., to receive the Mark Twain Prize.
Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, said, "For four decades, Conan O'Brien, has brought his unique blend of the smart, silly, insightful, and hilarious into our homes. From Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons — including the unbelievably funny monorail episode — to late night, podcasts, and all things Team Coco, Conan is a master of invention and reinvention, consistently pushing the envelope in search of new comedic heights. I look forward to honoring his immense legacy and enduring impact with an uproarious evening in the concert hall on March 23."
Conan will be the 26th person to receive the award, joining the star-studded list of honorees, including David, Jay, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor.
"I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot," Conan said of the recognition.