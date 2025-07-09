Geri Halliwell's Husband Christian Horner Fired as CEO of F1 Red Bull Team 1 Year After He Was Cleared in Workplace Sexting Scandal
Geri Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner, is officially out at F1 Red Bull racing one year after his workplace sexting scandal.
The company announced the move on Wednesday, July 9, with a spokesperson stating, "Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing."
Christian Horner Axed From F1 Red Bull
Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, thanked Horner "for his exceptional work over the last 20 years" in a separate statement.
"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1," Mintzlaff continued. "Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."
Christian Horner's Sexting Scandal
As OK! reported, Horner found himself in hot water in February 2024 when a former female employee claimed he sent her sexually explicit messages.
A report claimed the situation first began because Horner, 51, took on a "superiority complex at Red Bull," spurring him to allegedly make a move on his colleague.
"There were incidents where Horner sent her text messages during Grand Prix weekends with a request to come to his room," one source told a news outlet.
At first, the woman in question was "flattered," but she soon became "horrified at the personal implications."
Alleged texts between the pair — which reportedly included naked images from the former CEO — were leaked at the time, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
Post-investigation, Horner issued a statement that read, "I have always denied the allegations."
"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made," he continued. "I remain fully focused on the start of the season."
Geri Halliwell Supported Her Husband Through the Drama
Horner's wife, 52, stuck by his side throughout the drama — however, the Spice Girls alum allegedly gave her husband a few new ground rules.
"One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman — but that is difficult because of her role at Red Bull. And she has definitely had her say over what messages he sends," a source told a publication at the time. "For obvious reasons, Geri would like the female colleague — who she knew before her appointment — to be out of the picture as much as possible."
The spouses wed in 2015.