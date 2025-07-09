NEWS Geri Halliwell's Husband Christian Horner Fired as CEO of F1 Red Bull Team 1 Year After He Was Cleared in Workplace Sexting Scandal Source: mega Christian Horner began working for F1 Red Bull in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

Geri Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner, is officially out at F1 Red Bull racing one year after his workplace sexting scandal. The company announced the move on Wednesday, July 9, with a spokesperson stating, "Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing."

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Horner Axed From F1 Red Bull

Source: mega Geri Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner, was fired from F1 Red Bull after working for them for 20 years.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, thanked Horner "for his exceptional work over the last 20 years" in a separate statement. "With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1," Mintzlaff continued. "Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Article continues below advertisement

Christian Horner's Sexting Scandal

Source: mega The move comes around one year after Horner was cleared in a workplace sexting scandal involving a former female employee.

As OK! reported, Horner found himself in hot water in February 2024 when a former female employee claimed he sent her sexually explicit messages. A report claimed the situation first began because Horner, 51, took on a "superiority complex at Red Bull," spurring him to allegedly make a move on his colleague. "There were incidents where Horner sent her text messages during Grand Prix weekends with a request to come to his room," one source told a news outlet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Horner denied the allegations made against him.

At first, the woman in question was "flattered," but she soon became "horrified at the personal implications." Alleged texts between the pair — which reportedly included naked images from the former CEO — were leaked at the time, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation. Post-investigation, Horner issued a statement that read, "I have always denied the allegations." "I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made," he continued. "I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

Geri Halliwell Supported Her Husband Through the Drama

Source: mega The singer and Horner's marriage survived his scandal.