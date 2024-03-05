New Heartbreak for Spice Girl Geri Halliwell: Christian Horner Reportedly 'Still in Contact' With Mystery Woman at Center of Sexting Scandal
The woman at the center of Christian Horner's sexting scandal has reportedly not cut all ties to the Principal of Red Bull Racing.
Earlier this year, one of the team's female employees complained that Horner — who is married to Geri Halliwell — sent her countless sexual messages.
Despite feeling uncomfortable in the situation, a news outlet claimed the woman is reportedly still working for the company and even asked if she could attend the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend.
According to a report, things started sometime after Horner developed a "superiority complex at Red Bull," leading to him allegedly making a move on the woman.
"There were incidents where Horner sent her text messages during Grand Prix weekends with a request to come to his room," one source claimed.
The insider said that "at first she was flattered" that a top notch personnel was talking to her so often, but she then became "horrified at the personal implications."
Despite leaked text messages between the two — which are said to have included intimate photos from Horner — he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
In a public statement, Horner said he wouldn't "comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations."
"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made," he continued. "I remain fully focused on the start of the season."
His wife has yet to say anything, though she appears to be on his side.
In fact, the spouses have been seen out together since the claims made headlines, as they attended the aforementioned Grand Prix. The two even showed some PDA, holding hands and hugging at the big event.
Nonetheless, one source claimed The Spice Girls alum "laid down some strict ground rules" for her husband.
"One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman — but that is difficult because of her role at Red Bull. And she has definitely had her say over what messages he sends," the insider explained. "For obvious reasons, Geri would like the female colleague — who she knew before her appointment — to be out of the picture as much as possible."
Daily Mail, The NY Post and The Sun reported on the scandal.