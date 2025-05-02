or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Geri Halliwell
OK LogoPHOTOS

Geri Halliwell and Husband Christian Horner Put on United Front at Miami F1 Grand Prix After His Workplace Sexting Scandal: Photos

Two photos of Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner
Source: MEGA

Geri Halliwell and her husband, Christian Horner, are still going strong.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner are doing just fine despite his workplace sexting scandal that made headlines last year.

On Wednesday, April 30, the two arrived in Miami, Fla., ahead of the F1 Grand Prix. (Horner is the CEO of Red Bull Racing in Formula One.)

Article continues below advertisement

geri halliwell christian horner miami f
Source: MEGA

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner looked to be in a good mood when they put on a united front in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo, who wed in 2015, was all smiles in the Sunshine State, with the Spice Girls singer, 52, rocking an unbuttoned lightweight jacket, tank top and pants all in white.

She carried a camel crossbody bag and accessorized with gold bracelets, a pendant necklace and earrings, choosing to leave her iconic red locks loose.

Horner, 51, wore a black collared shirt and jeans while carrying an olive green coat.

Article continues below advertisement

geri halliwell christian horner miami f
Source: MEGA

The singer wore head-to-toe white for the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Halliwell stuck by Horner's side throughout his scandal, in which a former female employee claimed he sent her sexually explicit messages.

A report claimed the situation began because Horner formed a "superiority complex at Red Bull," prompting him to allegedly make a move on his coworker.

Article continues below advertisement

"There were incidents where Horner sent her text messages during Grand Prix weekends with a request to come to his room," one source told a news outlet.

At first, the woman in question was "flattered," but she soon became "horrified at the personal implications."

Alleged texts between the two — which reportedly included naked images from Horner — were leaked at the time, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Geri Halliwell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

geri halliwell christian horner miami f split
Source: MEGA

Horner was previously accused of sexting a female colleague, but he was cleared after an investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

After he came out unscathed, Horner issued a public statement and emphasized, "I have always denied the allegations."

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made," he continued. "I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

Article continues below advertisement

geri halliwell christian horner miami f
Source: MEGA

The pair married in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Halliwell hasn't commented on the situation, but it doesn't seem to have taken a toll on their marriage.

However, an insider previously claimed the ordeal led the "Wannabe" crooner to lay down "some strict ground rules" for her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

geri halliwell christian horner
Source: mega

A source claimed the Spice Girls star gave her spouse a few 'ground rules' after his scandal.

"One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman — but that is difficult because of her role at Red Bull. And she has definitely had her say over what messages he sends," the source spilled. "For obvious reasons, Geri would like the female colleague — who she knew before her appointment — to be out of the picture as much as possible."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.