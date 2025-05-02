Geri Halliwell and Husband Christian Horner Put on United Front at Miami F1 Grand Prix After His Workplace Sexting Scandal: Photos
Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner are doing just fine despite his workplace sexting scandal that made headlines last year.
On Wednesday, April 30, the two arrived in Miami, Fla., ahead of the F1 Grand Prix. (Horner is the CEO of Red Bull Racing in Formula One.)
The duo, who wed in 2015, was all smiles in the Sunshine State, with the Spice Girls singer, 52, rocking an unbuttoned lightweight jacket, tank top and pants all in white.
She carried a camel crossbody bag and accessorized with gold bracelets, a pendant necklace and earrings, choosing to leave her iconic red locks loose.
Horner, 51, wore a black collared shirt and jeans while carrying an olive green coat.
Halliwell stuck by Horner's side throughout his scandal, in which a former female employee claimed he sent her sexually explicit messages.
A report claimed the situation began because Horner formed a "superiority complex at Red Bull," prompting him to allegedly make a move on his coworker.
"There were incidents where Horner sent her text messages during Grand Prix weekends with a request to come to his room," one source told a news outlet.
At first, the woman in question was "flattered," but she soon became "horrified at the personal implications."
Alleged texts between the two — which reportedly included naked images from Horner — were leaked at the time, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
After he came out unscathed, Horner issued a public statement and emphasized, "I have always denied the allegations."
"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made," he continued. "I remain fully focused on the start of the season."
Halliwell hasn't commented on the situation, but it doesn't seem to have taken a toll on their marriage.
However, an insider previously claimed the ordeal led the "Wannabe" crooner to lay down "some strict ground rules" for her husband.
"One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman — but that is difficult because of her role at Red Bull. And she has definitely had her say over what messages he sends," the source spilled. "For obvious reasons, Geri would like the female colleague — who she knew before her appointment — to be out of the picture as much as possible."