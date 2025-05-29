'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner Opens Up About Love, Loss and Life in New Memoir
Fans were first introduced to Gerry Turner during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor but get ready — the 72-year-old heartthrob was about to share a far deeper side of his journey.
His new memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss and Reality TV, promises to be an emotional and enlightening ride.
Described as "an uplifting memoir about a fresh start after heartbreak and a peek behind the reality TV curtain," Turner's book dives into the poignant lessons learned from his life's trials, as stated on the Hachette Book Group's website.
"When his high school sweetheart and wife of over forty years passed away unexpectedly, Gerry Turner's life was indelibly changed. In that moment, his and Toni's shared vision of living out their retirement together was shattered. In the wake of this profound loss, Gerry had to move forward — for himself, for his daughters and for Toni," the synopsis revealed.
After years of grieving, Turner is ready to embrace love once more and chase the adventures he'd always dreamed of, just as his late wife would have wanted.
Golden Years isn't just a reflection of Turner's heartache, it also recounted his rollercoaster ride of emotions during his time on The Golden Bachelor.
"In Golden Years, Gerry chronicles his grief after Toni's death, his unbelievable experiences on The Golden Bachelor and the life-altering lessons he took away from both," the site added. Packed with behind-the-scenes revelations and the hard-earned wisdom he gained while re-entering the dating scene, the memoir promised to paint Turner's complete narrative like never before.
After the book's announcement back in May, the star revealed why he decided to embark on the journey.
"I am more than what people saw on reality TV, and now everyone can get a glimpse of my life and finally see the unedited story of the Golden Bachelor," he shared with People.
What's Next for Gerry After 'The Golden Bachelor'?
Gerry’s emotional journey took center stage as he pursued connections with multiple women on The Golden Bachelor, ultimately getting engaged to Theresa Nist.
However, their fairytale took a sharp turn, with a wedding in January 2024 followed by a split just three months later in April 2024.
Now, after finalizing his divorce in June 2024, Turner found a new spark with a woman named Lana Sutton.
He spilled the beans during an appearance on Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"At this point, it's going well, but I don't wanna say too much and jinx it. And I'm trying to respectfully get to a point where there's an acceptable amount of time from my divorce...but to be respectful, I kind of want to slow roll this,” Turner said.
Golden Years will hit the shelves on November 4.