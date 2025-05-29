'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner Opens Up About Love, Loss and Life in New Memoir

Fans were first introduced to Gerry Turner during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor but get ready — the 72-year-old heartthrob was about to share a far deeper side of his journey.

His new memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss and Reality TV, promises to be an emotional and enlightening ride.

Described as "an uplifting memoir about a fresh start after heartbreak and a peek behind the reality TV curtain," Turner's book dives into the poignant lessons learned from his life's trials, as stated on the Hachette Book Group's website.