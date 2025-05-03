or
OK Magazine
Gerry Turner Introduces New Girlfriend Lana Sutton After Theresa Nist Divorce

Photo of Gerry Turner and Lana Sutton
Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner found love again with Lana Sutton after his split from Theresa Nist.

May 3 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Gerry Turner officially moved on from his The Golden Bachelor marriage with Theresa Nist . Just three months after they tied the knot, the couple shocked fans by announcing their split in April 2024.

Fast forward one year, and the former TV star has a new lady: enter Lana Sutton!

Sutton is a retired teacher and a one-time part-owner of a video production company, Turner confirmed to TMZ on April 24.

While details about Sutton are scarce, one thing is clear: she’s all about family and is in her mid-50s.

Photo of Gerry Turner
Source: ABC

Gerry Turner met Lana Sutton, a retired teacher, after connecting on Facebook in 2025.

A Modern Love Story: From Facebook to First Date

How did this blossoming romance start?

In a twist worthy of any rom-com, the pair first connected when Sutton sent Turner a friend request on Facebook. Although they didn’t know each other personally, Turner couldn’t resist accepting since they shared mutual friends.

In true romantic fashion, Turner initially overlooked Sutton's first message. But it was her second message that captured his attention — she mentioned growing up just 20 minutes away from him in Indiana and still living in the area. The chemistry was undeniable — they went on their first date in March 2025 and have been inseparable ever since.

Photo of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist
Source: ABC

Gerry Turner married 'Golden Bachelor' finalist Theresa Nist briefly before divorcing.

The Golden Bachelor

It seems like sparks are flying, as Turner revealed that Sutton has already met his adult daughters, Angie and Jenny, and even some of her kids.

"I think the fun part there is, she has daughters that I really relate to," he shared.

He added: "So we’ve been around each other briefly, but it’s been fun. It’s been a very enjoyable encounter."

Photo of Gerry Turner
Source: ABC

Gerry Turner announced his relationship with Lana Sutton during a heartfelt podcast interview.

‘I Don’t Want To Jinx It’

Turner couldn’t keep his excitement bottled up any longer. He spilled the beans about his new romance during an episode of Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast on April 15.

"At this point, it’s going well, but I don’t wanna say too much and jinx it," he shared.

"And I kind of want to slow roll this," adding he wants to respect the time since his divorce.

Photo of Gerry Turner and Lana Sutton
Source: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

Gerry Turner admitted he informed Theresa Nist of his relationship with Lana Sutton before going Instagram official.

He even had a heart-to-heart with his Nist, telling her about Sutton before going public.

Reflecting on his previous marriage, he said, “I felt like maybe I was a source of bad feelings and the negativity… So I kind of avoided talking to her. Just, I thought it was better if we gave each other space.”

