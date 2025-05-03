Gerry Turner Introduces New Girlfriend Lana Sutton After Theresa Nist Divorce

How did this blossoming romance start?

In a twist worthy of any rom-com, the pair first connected when Sutton sent Turner a friend request on Facebook. Although they didn’t know each other personally, Turner couldn’t resist accepting since they shared mutual friends.

In true romantic fashion, Turner initially overlooked Sutton's first message. But it was her second message that captured his attention — she mentioned growing up just 20 minutes away from him in Indiana and still living in the area. The chemistry was undeniable — they went on their first date in March 2025 and have been inseparable ever since.