Lisa Marie Presley's Chilling Last Post Described 'Living In The Horrific Reality' Of Grief Before Tragic Death

Lisa Marie Presley candidly opened up about living with grief in her final Instagram post before her heartbreaking death on Thursday, January 12.

In her last social media upload to mark "National Grief Awareness Day" in August 2022, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a photo of the essay she wrote for a news outlet discussing her son Benjamin's death after he took his own life on July 12, 2020. He was 27 years old.