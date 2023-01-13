Lisa Marie Presley's Chilling Last Post Described 'Living In The Horrific Reality' Of Grief Before Tragic Death
Lisa Marie Presley candidly opened up about living with grief in her final Instagram post before her heartbreaking death on Thursday, January 12.
In her last social media upload to mark "National Grief Awareness Day" in August 2022, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a photo of the essay she wrote for a news outlet discussing her son Benjamin's death after he took his own life on July 12, 2020. He was 27 years old.
Alongside the post, Presley penned, "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day , I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people . I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way."
In her essay, Presley opened up about the overwhelming grief she continued to feel over the loss of her son, writing, "Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago."
“If not to help yourself but maybe to help another who is grieving,” she continued, noting she found that “grief does not stop or go away in any sense.”
“Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period," explained Presley, who admitted to feeling “judged and blamed” for her son’s death.
“I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that’s hard enough to now live with," she confessed, "but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else."
Presley also shared daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough. She shared her 13-year-old twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
Clarifying that "Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain," Presley said "finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone."
The singer concluded, "It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging, to say the least … But I keep going for my girls."
Months after her essay was published, Presley died following a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. Her ex-husband Keough was there at the time and performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived and took over, per TMZ.
The paramedics, having administered at least one dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts, were reportedly able to regain a pulse before transporting her to the hospital, where her mother was seen arriving shortly after.
The wife of the King of Rock confirmed later on Thursday that her daughter had died.
