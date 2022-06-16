OK Magazine
What?! Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her

By:

Jun. 16 2022, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.

According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."

More to come...

