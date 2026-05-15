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Ghislaine Maxwell Demanded 'More' After Billionaire Ex-Boyfriend Gifted Her $7 Million When They Split

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

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May 15 2026, Updated 6:56 p.m. ET

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Ghislaine Maxwell's rich ex-boyfriend admitted he gifted her jaw-dropping amounts of money throughout their romance.

Gateway founder Ted Waitt — who dated Maxwell from 2003 to 2010 — made the confession while testifying to the House Oversight Committee as she sits in prison for partaking in late pal Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.

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'We Lived a Fairly Extravagant Life'

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Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell's ex Ted Waitt admitted he gave her $7.8 million when he broke up with her in 2010.
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell's ex Ted Waitt admitted he gave her $7.8 million when he broke up with her in 2010.

According to a news outlet, Waitt, 63, claimed he gave Maxwell, 64, a shocking $7.8 million when they split because he was the one who prompted the breakup. The tech founder explained he wanted to "help her continue to live her life at the level she was accustomed to."

"We lived a fairly extravagant life," he spilled in his testimony. "In hindsight, if I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t have done it."

Despite the hefty check, Waitt alleged Maxwell was "not happy" with that amount and wanted "more," but he didn't oblige.

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Ted Waitt Regrets Their Relationship

Photo of Tedd Waitt gave Ghislaine Maxwell money every month when they dated.
Source: mega

Tedd Waitt gave Ghislaine Maxwell money every month when they dated.

Waitt also revealed he would give her thousands of dollars every month when they were still together.

When asked if the lump sum felt like a divorce payment, he replied, "It was like a palimony settlement-type thing. She was planning on spending the rest of my life with me..."

He clarified they never had a written agreement about him paying her when they broke up.

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Ted Waitt Didn't Know About Her Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Ted Waitt insisted he had no knowledge Ghislaine Maxwell was helping Jeffrey Epstein s-- traffic girls.
Source: mega

Ted Waitt insisted he had no knowledge Ghislaine Maxwell was helping Jeffrey Epstein s-- traffic girls.

Waitt swore he wasn't aware of Maxwell's crimes when they were together.

"Through the course of preparing for this testimony, I’ve discovered a lot of things I did not know about her relationship with Mr. Epstein in the time we were dating," he stated. "I can say unequivocally that if I knew then what I know now about Ms. Maxwell, I never would’ve befriended her or allowed her to be around my four children."

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a cushier prison last year.
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a cushier prison last year.

As OK! reported, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child s-- trafficking.

After she spoke to the DOJ's Todd Blanche in 2025, she was transferred from Florida's Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee to minimum-security Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas.

The relocation raised eyebrows, with many accusing the move of being involved in some kind of cover-up since Donald Trump had a relationship with Epstein — though the president has not been convicted of any crime.

The Wall Street Journal reported Maxwell was receiving special treatment at the cushier prison, with people claiming she's able to shower alone and have meals brought to her by security guards.

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