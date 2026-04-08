'Drugs, Condoms and Lube': Ex-Prince Andrew's Wild 'Shooting Weekend' Party With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Left Staffers 'Appalled'
April 8 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew threw a wild party at Sandringham Estate back in 2000 where he invited pals Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Now, royal biographer Robert Jobson is lifting the lid on what really went down at the infamous bash the ex-Duke of York, 66, previously called a simple "shooting weekend."
Ex-Prince Andrew Claimed the Shooting Event Was 'Straightforward'
During Andrew's car-crash of an interview with Emily Maitlis for Newsnight in 2019, he claimed the party was "just a straightforward shooting weekend.”
Jobson told The Daily Beast on April 7 how the event was anything but a weekend of hunting woodland creatures.
“It was far from straightforward and the staff were appalled by what they had to be involved with and actually witnessed,” The Windsor Legacy author noted.
“When I wrote the book, I was told by the source that actually they were appalled at having to clear up all these things that were distributed amongst the guests,” Jobson divulged.
“They included s-- drugs like poppers and condoms and l--- and all this sort of stuff, which wasn’t really the sort of thing they expect to be dealing with—the Palace staff—two weeks before all the royals descended on them for Christmas when [Queen Elizabeth] would be turning up," he went on.
- Prince Andrew Invited Late Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Into Royal Box in Unearthed Photo as Scandal Explodes
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Security Secretly Increased After Protestors Turn Buckingham Palace into 'Epstein Survivor Memorial'
- Called Out: Disgraced Prince Andrew Screamed At By Unruly Crowd Member For Jeffrey Epstein Ties
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ex-Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's Party Was Actually Way 'Worse'
However, Jobson alleged the shindig was "actually worse than that," adding favors included "party bags."
"They were given out by the host. We can only presume the host is Andrew because he was there at his mother’s house, to give to all the guests. So this was a little surprise when they arrived. They’re turning the Sandringham, the queen’s private home into, like, the Playboy Mansion. It was pretty awful," he said.
Epstein Files Exposed Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell Partying at Sandringham
The late Queen — who died in September 2022 at the age of 96 — and most of The Firm would journey down to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for the winter holidays.
Andrew now lives at a cottage on the estate called Marsh Farm, as he was evicted from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal lodge, last October by King Charles.
In December 2025, the DOJ released a photo of Maxwell, 64, and Andrew together at Sandringham alongside several women, whose faces were redacted.
The disgraced prince laid across the women's laps as he donned a tuxedo and the socialite smiled above him in the snapshot.