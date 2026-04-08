or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Drugs, Condoms and Lube': Ex-Prince Andrew's Wild 'Shooting Weekend' Party With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Left Staffers 'Appalled'

image split of prince Andrew ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's wild 'shooting weekend' with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell left staffers 'appalled.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew threw a wild party at Sandringham Estate back in 2000 where he invited pals Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Now, royal biographer Robert Jobson is lifting the lid on what really went down at the infamous bash the ex-Duke of York, 66, previously called a simple "shooting weekend."

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Claimed the Shooting Event Was 'Straightforward'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince Andrew and daughters
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew threw a bash at Sandringham Estate in 2000.

During Andrew's car-crash of an interview with Emily Maitlis for Newsnight in 2019, he claimed the party was "just a straightforward shooting weekend.”

Jobson told The Daily Beast on April 7 how the event was anything but a weekend of hunting woodland creatures.

“It was far from straightforward and the staff were appalled by what they had to be involved with and actually witnessed,” The Windsor Legacy author noted.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew and queen
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth would travel down to Sandringham every year for Christmas.

“When I wrote the book, I was told by the source that actually they were appalled at having to clear up all these things that were distributed amongst the guests,” Jobson divulged.

“They included s-- drugs like poppers and condoms and l--- and all this sort of stuff, which wasn’t really the sort of thing they expect to be dealing with—the Palace staff—two weeks before all the royals descended on them for Christmas when [Queen Elizabeth] would be turning up," he went on.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's Party Was Actually Way 'Worse'

image of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was close friends with the former Prince Andrew.

However, Jobson alleged the shindig was "actually worse than that," adding favors included "party bags."

"They were given out by the host. We can only presume the host is Andrew because he was there at his mother’s house, to give to all the guests. So this was a little surprise when they arrived. They’re turning the Sandringham, the queen’s private home into, like, the Playboy Mansion. It was pretty awful," he said.

Epstein Files Exposed Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell Partying at Sandringham

image of prince Andrew
Source: DOJ

Ex-Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell pictured at the Norfolk estate.

The late Queen — who died in September 2022 at the age of 96 — and most of The Firm would journey down to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for the winter holidays.

Andrew now lives at a cottage on the estate called Marsh Farm, as he was evicted from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal lodge, last October by King Charles.

In December 2025, the DOJ released a photo of Maxwell, 64, and Andrew together at Sandringham alongside several women, whose faces were redacted.

The disgraced prince laid across the women's laps as he donned a tuxedo and the socialite smiled above him in the snapshot.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.