Ghislaine Maxwell Gave the DOJ Names of '100 Different People' Linked to Co-Conspirator Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell ’s attorney revealed on Friday, July 25, that his client underwent two days of questioning led by the Department of Justice’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche , where she listed “ 100 different people ” linked to her co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein .

David Oscar Markus told reporters that Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, was “asked about every possible thing you could imagine.”

“This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened,” the lawyer added. “The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein, and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”

Markus noted that Blanche had “every single question” he had for Maxwell answered during their conversation, where she declined her right to plead the Fifth Amendment.