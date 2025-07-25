Ghislaine Maxwell Gave the DOJ Names of '100 Different People' Linked to Co-Conspirator Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney revealed on Friday, July 25, that his client underwent two days of questioning led by the Department of Justice’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, where she listed “100 different people” linked to her co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein.
'The Truth Will Come Out'
David Oscar Markus told reporters that Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, was “asked about every possible thing you could imagine.”
“This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened,” the lawyer added. “The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein, and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”
Markus noted that Blanche had “every single question” he had for Maxwell answered during their conversation, where she declined her right to plead the Fifth Amendment.
Donald Trump Brags He Is 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell
On the same day Markus announced Maxwell had disclosed confidential information about Epstein’s pedophile ring, President Donald Trump boasted to reporters about his ability to pardon the convicted co-conspirator.
“It’s something I haven’t thought about. It's really something… I’m allowed to do it, but it is something I have not thought about,” Trump said on the South Lawn of the White House.
He then boarded a plane to Glasgow, Scotland, where he was met by reporters who inquired about Maxwell’s conversation with the DOJ.
“I don’t know anything about the conversation. I haven’t really been following it,” Trump stated. “This is no time to be talking about pardons.”
DOJ Found 'Signigicant Pattern of Dishonest Conduct' From Ghislaine Maxwell in Court
Despite Maxwell’s bargain with the DOJ, the program expressed doubts in 2022 about how truthful her testimony in court actually was. At the time, court papers claimed the DOJ found a “significant pattern of dishonest conduct” from Maxwell about the investigation into Epstein’s worldwide affairs.
Although she was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida, there are high-profile individuals who believe she should not be incarcerated, including Epstein’s longtime lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
Ghislaine Maxwell 'Should Never Be in Jail'
On July 20, Dershowitz told Sunday Agenda that Maxwell “should never be in jail for 20 years,” adding, “What should happen is, she should be free. She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress. Have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything she knows.”
He continued, “She knows everything, and I think she is improperly serving a sentence at this point in time and should be released for time served, and let her then disclose everything. She would have no reason for withholding anything.”