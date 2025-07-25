Donald Trump Brags That He Is 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell From 20-Year Prison Sentence
Just because he can, doesn’t mean he will.
Reporters on the South Lawn asked President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, July 25, if he would consider pardoning Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
“It’s something I haven’t thought about. It's really something… I’m allowed to do it, but it is something I have not thought about,” Trump said.
Does Donald Trump Have Something to Hide?
After a clip of his statement went viral, social media users erupted with fury, claiming the president would likely pardon Maxwell in exchange for her silence on his alleged involvement in Epstein’s underage s-- scheme.
“Why would ANYONE think about pardoning a child s-- trafficker unless they had something to hide?” questioned one on X.
“TRANSLATION: I am going to pardon that convicted felon in exchange for [sic] uncredible testimony somehow not associating me with my close pal, Jeffrey Epstein,” suggested another.
“He will pardon her and that will be the end of Trump as we know it,” wrote a third.
“Can’t wait to see MAGA react to Trump pardoning Maxwell in exchange for her saying Trump is less involved than anyone in the world, and probably less than anyone in the history of the universe,” a fourth added.
Donald Trump's Diversion From His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 after she was found guilty on five of six counts, including s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Despite Trump’s damage control to divert attention from his alleged involvement with Epstein, Maxwell and their underage s-- scandal, including suing The Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after they claimed he wrote Epstein a birthday note with a drawing of a naked woman, as well as releasing declassified Russian intel about Barack Obama manipulating the 2016 election, the president still hasn’t been cleared of his innocence.
Pam Bondi Tells Donald Trump His Name Is in the Epstein Files
As OK! previously reported, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump point-blank that his name was included in the Epstein files multiple times, per a report from WSJ.
White House spokesman Steven Cheung claimed via email that the report from WSJ was “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”
Alan Dershowitz Says Ghislaine Maxwell 'Should Never Be in Jail'
As suspicion about Trump being listed in the infamous Epstein files continues to grow, the disgraced financier’s longtime lawyer Alan Dershowitz told Sunday Agenda on July 20 that Maxwell should have never been incarcerated in the first place.
“She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is, she should be free. She should have her sentence commuted,” Dershowitz stated. “She should then be called in front of Congress. Have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything she knows.”