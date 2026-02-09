or
Article continues below advertisement
Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads the Fifth in Deposition About Jeffrey Epstein, Will Only Answer Questions If Granted Clemency by Donald Trump

Composite photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Feb. 9 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell kept her lips zipped during her virtual House Oversight Committee deposition on Monday, February 9.

When asked about the investigation into the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, Maxwell — who's currently serving a 20-year sentence for assisting in Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme — plead the fifth and stayed silent.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Maxwell's lawyer informed them she will only answer questions if President Donald Trump grants her clemency.

James Comer Shames Ghislaine Maxwell's Silence

"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the fifth and refused to answer any questions. This is obviously very disappointing," Comer told the press. "We had many questions to ask about the crime she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for the survivors."

Ghislaine Maxwell

Added Rep. Andy Biggs, "The attorney for Miss Maxwell said that she has no indication and would say that, neither Presidents Trump or Clinton, are culpable for any wrongdoing. And that's one thing they said, in his opening statement to us today."

The outcome was what was expected, as Maxwell's lawyer previously said she wanted immunity, and they also asked for her deposition to be pushed back until an appeal to have her conviction overturned is resolved. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her case after she appealed against her conviction in October 2025.

"Testimony under oath while a habeas petition is pending would risk irreparable prejudice to her constitutional claims and expose her to further criminal jeopardy," her legal team explained in a letter. "If Ms Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing – and eager – to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, DC."

