Jeffrey Epstein Survivor 'Disgusted' by Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Special' Prison Treatment: 'Why?'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Annie Farmer — a key witness in Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 s-- trafficking trial — is speaking out following reports about the late pedophile's co-conspirator receiving "special treatment" behind bars.
In a new interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Farmer didn't hold back her frustration.
"Honestly, I'm disgusted, and I think that many Americans feel that way when they hear about this special treatment," declared Farmer — who testified that she was 16 years old when recruited and sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell in the mid-1990s.
Is Something Ghislaine Maxwell 'Knows' Enabling Her 'Special' Prison Treatment?
"And the question is: Why?" Farmer continued. "It’s hard to know why this would happen unless there’s someone she knows or something she knows that would be enabling this special treatment."
The outspoken abuse advocate also expressed outrage on behalf of other inmates, claiming women housed at the same federal prison were punished simply for vocalizing their concerns about Maxwell's cushy jail experience.
"I think it's particularly upsetting that there were other women at this facility — nonviolent offenders — who had actually been transferred to a more secure facility just for speaking out about her being there and how uncomfortable it made them," she explained.
Farmer, 46, concluded, "And so the whole thing is really troubling."
Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein — who died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial for trafficking in August 2019.
- 'They Worked Together As A Team': Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Annie Farmer Claims Ghislaine Maxwell 'Was A Really Important Part Of The Grooming Process'
- Ghislaine Maxwell's Victims Reportedly OUTRAGED Convicted Sex Trafficker Getting Free Trauma Therapy
- Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Prison Mistreatment, From Rats In Cell To 'Creepy Guards' Watching Her Shower
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ghislaine Maxwell Waited on 'Hand and Foot' by Prison Staffers
Farmer's comments come after Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee revealed earlier this week that Maxwell is allegedly receiving special treatment behind bars.
The lawmakers claimed in a press release that staffers are waiting on Maxwell "hand and foot."
Members of Congress on the committee admitted a whistleblower came forward to expose the truth behind Maxwell's prison experience — which allegedly includes "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."
Maxwell is allegedly also allowed to spend time in recreation areas after hours and has a "special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests," per the press release.
The whistleblower claimed an inmate who trains puppies was also ordered to give one of the young dogs to Maxwell for an extended period of time so she could "play with the puppy, even though neither inmates nor staff are ordinarily allowed to pet the service dogs in training."