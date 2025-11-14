or
Article continues below advertisement
Jeffrey Epstein Survivor 'Disgusted' by Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Special' Prison Treatment: 'Why?'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scheme.

Profile Image

Nov. 14 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Annie Farmer — a key witness in Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 s-- trafficking trial — is speaking out following reports about the late pedophile's co-conspirator receiving "special treatment" behind bars.

In a new interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Farmer didn't hold back her frustration.

"Honestly, I'm disgusted, and I think that many Americans feel that way when they hear about this special treatment," declared Farmer — who testified that she was 16 years old when recruited and sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell in the mid-1990s.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Something Ghislaine Maxwell 'Knows' Enabling Her 'Special' Prison Treatment?

Image of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Annie Farmer called Ghislaine Maxwell's alleged special prison treatment 'disgusting.'
Source: CNN

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Annie Farmer called Ghislaine Maxwell's alleged special prison treatment 'disgusting.'

"And the question is: Why?" Farmer continued. "It’s hard to know why this would happen unless there’s someone she knows or something she knows that would be enabling this special treatment."

The outspoken abuse advocate also expressed outrage on behalf of other inmates, claiming women housed at the same federal prison were punished simply for vocalizing their concerns about Maxwell's cushy jail experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Annie Farmer testified about being sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during the latter's trial.
Source: CNN

Annie Farmer testified about being sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during the latter's trial.

"I think it's particularly upsetting that there were other women at this facility — nonviolent offenders — who had actually been transferred to a more secure facility just for speaking out about her being there and how uncomfortable it made them," she explained.

Farmer, 46, concluded, "And so the whole thing is really troubling."

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein — who died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial for trafficking in August 2019.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Waited on 'Hand and Foot' by Prison Staffers

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell is Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and co-conspirator.

Farmer's comments come after Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee revealed earlier this week that Maxwell is allegedly receiving special treatment behind bars.

The lawmakers claimed in a press release that staffers are waiting on Maxwell "hand and foot."

Members of Congress on the committee admitted a whistleblower came forward to expose the truth behind Maxwell's prison experience — which allegedly includes "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being waited on 'hand and foot' by staffers.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being waited on 'hand and foot' by staffers.

Maxwell is allegedly also allowed to spend time in recreation areas after hours and has a "special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests," per the press release.

The whistleblower claimed an inmate who trains puppies was also ordered to give one of the young dogs to Maxwell for an extended period of time so she could "play with the puppy, even though neither inmates nor staff are ordinarily allowed to pet the service dogs in training."

