Ghislaine Maxwell to 'Plead the Fifth' as She Refuses to Testify Before Congress Without Clemency Amid Ongoing Jeffrey Epstein Probe Source: mega The former British socialite was the longtime girlfriend and co-conspirator of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Allie Fasanella Jan. 22 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to appear before Congress in the coming weeks. The former longtime girlfriend and co-conspirator of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is scheduled to appear virtually before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Monday, February 9. However, the former British socialite — who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for s--trafficking in 2022 — most likely won't talk.

'I Want to Hear From Her'

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison on s--trafficking charges.

According to Committee Chairman James Comer, her lawyers indicated that she plans to invoke her Fifth Amendment right to decline to speak to authorities. Commenting on her intention to "plead the Fifth," Comer said, "I hope she changes her mind, because I want to hear from her." "We’ve been trying to get her in for a deposition," he added. Maxwell, 64, was initially subpoenaed in July 2025 to appear the following month, but the committee denied her request for immunity in return for her testimony.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Insist She Would Provide 'No New Facts'

Source: mega Maxwell's lawyers claimed she has 'no answers.'

Maxwell's lawyers said in a letter to Comer on January 20, "Put plainly, proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theatre and a complete waste of taxpayer monies." It continued, "The Committee would obtain no testimony, no answers, and no new facts. The only certainty is a public spectacle in which a witness repeatedly invokes the Fifth Amendment."

Ghislaine Maxwell Is 'Willing' and 'Eager' to Testify If Granted Immunity

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell would testify 'openly and honestly' is she received clemency.

They also asked that the committee postpone her testimony until an appeal to have her conviction overturned is resolved. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her case after she appealed against her conviction in October 2025. "Testimony under oath while a habeas petition is pending would risk irreparable prejudice to her constitutional claims and expose her to further criminal jeopardy," the letter said. It went on, "If Ms Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing – and eager – to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, DC."

DOJ Accused of Giving Ghislaine Maxwell 'Special Treatment'

Source: mega Some believe Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator has been getting 'special treatment.'

Democratic committee member Robert Garcia accused the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, January 21, of showing Maxwell "special treatment." "For months, Ghislaine Maxwell has defied the subpoena ordering her to testify to the Oversight Committee," the congressman said in a statement.

'The Cover-Up Is Continuing'

Source: mega 'For months, Ghislaine Maxwell has defied the subpoena ordering her to testify to the Oversight Committee,' said Rep. Robert Garcia.