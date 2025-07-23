Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Life Behind Bars: Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Is 'Not Suicidal,' Former Cellmate Reveals
Ghislaine Maxwell's days in prison have become a topic of conversation, thanks to a former cellmate sharing insights into her routine.
Jessica Watkins, who served time for her role in the 2020 Capitol riots, detailed how Maxwell, 63, has taken on a teaching role at FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where she is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child s-- trafficking charges.
Watkins, a 42-year-old transgender Army veteran, noted that Jeffrey Epstein's former associate generally keeps to herself while mentoring other inmates.
Living in the Open Dorm
Recalling her first encounter with Maxwell, Watkins described a moment of disbelief.
"It's an open dorm, it's a big bay full of bunk beds, there is no cells. I walked by and I seen her there. I did a double take because I recognized her face immediately from the news. I was like 'is that who I think it is?'" she explained.
Watkins further clarified that they interacted several times a week, typically while exercising. Although the pair occasionally touched on their respective cases, Maxwell only mentioned Epstein once, allegedly pausing before acknowledging his death.
Comfortable in Confinement
According to Watkins, Maxwell came across as being at ease inside prison, adding that she 'didn't seem unduly worried,'" the former inmate shared. She noted the open dorm environment is beneficial, with a significant number of witnesses around should conflicts arise.
Moreover, Watkins revealed, "If someone is to retaliate against her, they catch an entire indictment and can get like 10 years or something." She believes other inmates would not target Maxwell and emphasized her supportive nature, especially in the law library.
Maxwell reportedly worked diligently, offering fellow inmates legal advice and running her own classes. "She was very concerned about peoples' medical well-being, and so she did have that kind side to her," Watkins stated.
Mixed Feelings About Maxwell
Despite her contributions, Watkins admitted that Maxwell made her uneasy.
"Anytime she came around she made me nervous — but she was very nice," she admitted.
In her leisure time, Maxwell indulged in workout routines and classic literature, maintaining a distance from prison acquaintances who abused drugs.
Watkins remarked on the quality of food available to inmates, calling it "not fit for human consumption," and recalled that Maxwell opted for kosher meals.
The Reality of Life in Prison
Watkins also noted that they bonded over shared experiences of sobriety, avoiding fellow inmates who frequently used drugs. "We walked the track one day and we were trying to calculate how many people were sober in the prison. I think we came up with 12," she recounted.
The former Oath Keeper added that outside of her prison life, Maxwell only shared limited details about her personal history, mentioning her father's media career.
As speculation about Maxwell's mental state circulates, particularly regarding her safety and well-being, Watkins asserted that she is "not suicidal in the least."
Her comments aim to quell concerns about a fate similar to Epstein's, whose 2019 death in a New York City jail was ruled a suicide, igniting theories of foul play among powerful individuals.