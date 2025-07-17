Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide: Disgraced Financier 'Likely' Had Internal Help With His Own Death, Lawyer Claims
Jeffrey Epstein’s death by suicide has been a controversial topic, with several conspiracy theories suggesting he was murdered or had his body switched, allowing him to be a free man.
In a new claim made by his lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who confirmed Epstein’s suicide, the disgraced financier is believed to have had internal help killing himself in August 2019 at the age of 66 years old.
Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer's Statement
“It is clear from the evidence that Epstein committed suicide,” Dershowitz wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. “What isn’t clear is whether he was assisted by jail personnel. That seems likely to me, based on the evidence of allegedly broken cameras, transfer of his cellmate and the absence of guards during relevant time periods.”
As Dershowitz briefly mentioned, the missing footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein was held as he waited for his trial regarding s-- trafficking, raised many eyebrows.
Footage of Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide
Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed there was one minute missing from the 24/7 recording outside of his jail cell, however, after further investigation, it was found there were at least three minutes missing.
“And there was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video, so every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing,” Bondi said of the timeline.
Three Minutes Missing From Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Footage
Following Bondi’s public statement, forensic analysts reviewed the footage and found that there were three missing minutes that have not yet been recovered or explained by government officials.
The forensic review also found that a Windows user had saved the file multiple times over a span of 23 minutes on May 23. The use of editing software indicates that the video was indeed tampered with.
Jeffrey Epstein's Client List
In addition to the realities of Epstein’s death, the financier was believed to have kept a client list full of high-profile names — and even political figures — who used his services to interact with underage children.
According to Dershowitz’s op-ed, Epstein did not have a “client list.” Clients named by accusers during FBI interviews have been redacted and sealed in court, making it difficult for the public to see the truth of his underage s-- scheme.
“I know who they are,” Dershowitz wrote, referring to Epstein’s clients. “They don’t include any current officeholders. We don’t know whether the accusations are true. The courts have also sealed negative information about some of the accusers to protect them.”